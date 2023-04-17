Redefining Search: Google's Project Magi and AI-Powered Search Engine

Google has embarked on an ambitious journey to create an all-new search engine driven by its latest AI technology while simultaneously enhancing its current search engine with AI-based features under the umbrella of Project Magi. According to the New York Times, this new search engine aims to provide users with a highly personalized experience, striving to anticipate their needs.

To develop this groundbreaking search engine, Google has assembled a team of designers, engineers, and executives. The project, still in its early stages, has the potential to integrate new AI technology into phones and homes worldwide. Although there is no official timeline for its release, this new venture showcases Google's aspirations to reinvent the search experience.

The proposed search engine will adapt to users' preferences by learning from their search queries. It will present preselected options for purchasing objects, conducting research, and accessing other information. Moreover, it will have a more conversational approach, akin to interacting with a person.

In the meantime, Google has dedicated a team of over 160 people to work on Project Magi, focusing on adding novel features to its existing search engine. Reports suggest that Magi might be launched as early as next month for a select group of users. The project will enable users to complete transactions, such as purchasing shoes or booking flights, directly within the search interface. This new functionality will be incorporated alongside the existing search ads that generate significant revenue for Google.

Project Magi also aims to provide users with assistance in software coding and generate code based on their requests. Ads may be placed alongside the coding solutions, as per the report.

Google has several other initiatives in the pipeline, including enhancing Google Earth's mapping technology with AI assistance, integrating music search into chatbot conversations, using AI to generate images for Google Image results (GIFI), teaching users new languages through open-ended AI text conversations (Tivoli Tutor), and enabling users to ask chatbot questions while browsing the web on Google Chrome (Searchalong).

Lara Levin, a Google spokeswoman, informed the New York Times that although not every idea results in a product launch, Google is enthusiastic about introducing new AI-powered features to search and will reveal more information soon. She reiterated this sentiment in a statement, emphasizing Google's commitment to improving search quality and introducing innovative search methods through AI, such as Lens and multisearch.