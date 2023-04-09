Hello,

The largest deal in the Indian healthcare sector has created quite a buzz.

Singapore government-owned fund Temasek Holdings has acquired an additional 41% stake in Manipal Health Enterprises for about Rs 16,500 crore to have majority control in the Bengaluru-based firm. The healthcare chain is now valued at Rs 40,000 crore.

Over to the edtech sector where Teachmint became the latest startup to announce a leadership change. Co-founder and CTO Anshuman Kumar has quit after a three-year stint. He will now lead a new startup, Duolop—a modern relationship management app.

Just a few days ago, BYJU'S appointed top ﻿Vedanta ﻿executive Ajay Goel as its Chief Financial Officer to strengthen its financial operations. LEAD also recently elevated Deepak Hariharan to spearhead expansion in new and existing markets.

Meanwhile, Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi set an example by working as an undercover driver for the company for several months in an effort to improve the experience of its drivers. He encountered instances of tip baiting and technical glitches on the app, and faced penalties for turning down rides.

Also, the mango season is finally here! However, premium varieties like Alphonso are notoriously expensive. But one Pune trader has come up with the unique idea to sell them at EMI.

With the help of Paytm, businessman Gaurav Sanas offers EMIs for 3 to 12 months. Now that's a sweet deal!

In today’s newsletter, we will talk about

India's first homegrown coffee liqueur

Slice of Portuguese luxury

BTS with Alia-Ranbir's wedding photographer

Here’s your trivia for today: What is the largest religious monument in the world?

Wine and food

Espresso martinis and rum-based Kahlua have been the dominating coffee liqueur drinks for decades. Enter Quaffine, India's first homegrown cold brew coffee liqueur developed by Indie Brews & Spirits in Goa.

The making:

Indie Brews & Spirits sources single-origin 100% arabica coffee from an altitude of 3,500 feet in Chikmagalur, Karnataka.

Quaffine has prunes, dates, coffee, raisins, and roasted nuts with a pinch of butterscotch, and has 25% alcohol by volume.

It positions itself as a versatile coffee liqueur and can be consumed as a shot, on the rocks, as an espresso martini.

Travel

MansionHaus is a 300-year-old heritage property turned boutique hotel in Goa’s bustling Anjuna district that strikes a balance between tradition and modernity. It offers privacy and comfort in a home enriched by a wealth of history, art and culture.

Boutique hotel:

MansionHaus has nine suites that either have pool access, a private pool, or a jacuzzi.

The wood of a 100-year-old ship marooned on the coast of the Arabian Sea has been repurposed to create the Summer Room.

The Angler, an experiential bar and bistro, offers brasserie-style dining, coffee, and cocktails.

Celebrity

Siddharth Sharma is the Founder of House On The Clouds, a Bengaluru-based wedding photography and film company. He has shot over 250 weddings since 2016, including that of actors Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor and Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra, among others.

The journey:

For two years, Siddharth juggled IT work with wedding photography over the weekends.

The first celebrity wedding House On The Clouds shot was last year when Bollywood director Luv Ranjan got married to long-time girlfriend Alisha Vaid.

He says the biggest challenge in wedding photography is to meet client expectations, while maintaining your artistic vision and delivering quality.

News & updates

Privacy concerns: Tesla employees internally shared sometimes highly invasive videos and images recorded by customers’ car cameras, leading to a prospective class action lawsuit accusing it of violating the privacy of customers.

Duplicates: Chinese search engine giant Baidu has filed lawsuits against “relevant” app developers and Apple Inc over fake copies of its Ernie bot app available on Apple’s app store. The AI-powered Ernie bot has been touted as China’s closest answer to ChatGPT.

Autobus: The world's first fleet of self-driving commuter buses is set to enter service in Scotland next month. The buses will move at a top speed of 80 kmph and will have staff onboard to oversee piloting systems and assist passengers.

What is the largest religious monument in the world?

Answer: Angkor Wat in Cambodia. It spans 402 acres.

We would love to hear from you! To let us know what you liked and disliked about our newsletter, please mail [email protected].

If you don’t already get this newsletter in your inbox, sign up here. For past editions of the YourStory Buzz, you can check our Daily Capsule page here.