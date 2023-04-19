Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechSparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
SheSparks
TechSparks Mumbai
MSME Week
Brand Residency
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

News

No crackdown on Netflix password sharing in India just yet

Netflix said its subscriber growth has been impacted in markets where anti-password sharing initiatives are already rolled out. Latin America and Canada are two such examples.

Rishabh Mansur1096 Stories
No crackdown on Netflix password sharing in India just yet

Wednesday April 19, 2023,

2 min Read

Posting its quarterly results on Tuesday, video streaming firm ﻿Netflix﻿ revealed it is delaying its crackdown on password sharing to the second quarter of 2023. While it has already rolled out measures against password sharing in some regions, its plans to end sharing in regions like India are pushed.

The American media company said in a statement that the delay in password crackdown will result in a fall in expected membership growth and revenue benefit in Q3 rather than Q2, but it believes it will result in a better longer term outcome.

It also added that paid sharing could increase revenue in the future.

However, as per reports, Netflix said its subscriber growth has already been impacted in markets where such initiatives are already rolled out. Latin America and Canada are among some markets where Netflix has cracked down on password sharing.

According to the company, over 100 million households share accounts, amounting to around 43% of its user base.

Posting mixed financial results on Tuesday, the firm also missed subscriber estimates, and also announced it is winding down its legacy DVD mailing business.

It reported first quarter results comprising revenue of $8.16 billion (against Wall Street estimates of $8.18 billion), Earnings per Share (EPS) of $2.88 (against estimates of $2.86), and new subscribers totalling 1.75 million (versus estimates of 2.3 million).

Edited by Megha Reddy

Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

ONDC onboards BigBasket as a seller

[MORNING QUOTE] Your time is limited, don't waste it living someone else's life

Meta to begin company-wide layoffs: Report

[Morning Quote] Success is not the key to happiness. Happiness is the key to success

Daily Capsule
Flipkart B2B arm’s playbook
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Meta to begin company-wide layoffs: Report

Flipkart B2B arm’s playbook

10 Ways to Build a Strong Company Culture from the Ground Up

Flipkart’s B2B arm bets on new-age challenger brands for growth