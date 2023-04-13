Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechSparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
SheSparks
TechSparks Mumbai
MSME Week
Brand Residency
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

News

India is not seeking permanent immigration visas from any country in FTAs: Goyal

Mobility is about expanding trade and business, and providing temporary visas for people who visit a country either for work or for studies, he said.

Press Trust of India7626 Stories
India is not seeking permanent immigration visas from any country in FTAs: Goyal

Thursday April 13, 2023,

2 min Read

India is not seeking permanent immigration visas from any country under a free trade agreement (FTA) and is only looking to engage with trading partners on mobility like temporary visas for students, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Thursday.

He said that some people mix up mobility and immigration but they are two separate subjects.

Mobility is about expanding trade and business, and providing temporary visas for people who visit a country either for work or for studies, he said.

"India is not seeking permanent immigration visas from any country... We are only looking to engage with countries on mobility. We are concerned only about our ability to give services for business and investments through temporary visas, for students who take training in the post-study period... (and) for which we have found a lot of acceptance in all the countries with which we are talking," he told reporters.

He added that post-Covid, the world is realising that remote working is a great success and in fact, this will open up huge opportunities for "our" young boys and girls from smaller towns and Tier II and III cities.

It would also improve the competitiveness of India's services and help the country support the global effort towards the international exchange of goods and services, he added.

He was replying to a question about apprehensions raised by some countries on the services side that India's demand could result in a large inflow of Indian professionals in those markets.

Providing temporary visas to professionals from sectors such as IT are key demands of India in trade agreements.

He also said that the negotiations with the UK, EU, and Canada are progressing fast.

When asked about a media report on issues in the ongoing talks between India and the UK, the minister said that some media speculate and look for headlines only.

India and the UK are scheduled to hold the next round of talks for the agreement on April 24.

Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

WeWork India announces first-ever ESOP surrender

Apple's iOS 17 Update: New Control Center & Device Compatibility

AI Terminologies 101: Understanding the Basics of Machine Learning

BYJU’S to refinance part of debt through equity fundraise

Daily Capsule
PhonePe﻿ raises another $100 million
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

AI Terminologies 101: Understanding the Basics of Machine Learning

Starting a Business? Don't Make These 7 Common Mistakes

Rupee trade arrangement to help cut transactions cost: Minister Piyush Goyal

Apple Triples iPhone Production in India, Boosts Market Presence