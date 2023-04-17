PM Modi Advocates AI Integration in Indian Judiciary for Enhanced Efficiency

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently emphasised the significance of incorporating Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Indian courtrooms to streamline the legal process and ensure swift justice for all parties involved. Speaking at the Platinum Jubilee celebrations of the Gauhati High Court, PM Modi underscored the need to adopt AI, customary laws, and alternate dispute resolution (ADR) mechanisms to better navigate the complexities of the legal profession in the present-day context.

According to the Prime Minister, AI has already started to make inroads in the legal domain, and there is a pressing need to harness its potential to make the judicial system more accessible to the general public. By doing so, citizens will be able to experience a smoother, more efficient path to justice.

AI has the potential to transform the Indian judiciary in several ways. For instance, it can help with case management, streamlining the process of sorting, prioritising, and scheduling hearings. This would lead to reduced case backlogs and faster resolution of disputes. Additionally, AI-powered tools can assist in legal research, sifting through vast amounts of data and case law to provide accurate and relevant information to judges and lawyers.

Moreover, AI can be employed in predictive analytics, helping legal professionals forecast the likely outcome of cases based on historical data. This information can aid in making informed decisions and guide parties toward appropriate dispute resolution methods, such as mediation or negotiation, ultimately reducing the burden on the courts.

The integration of AI in the Indian judiciary system is a promising step towards improving efficiency, accessibility, and the overall quality of justice for all citizens. By embracing these technological advancements, India can work towards creating a more equitable and effective legal environment.