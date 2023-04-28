Master Prompt Engineering for Free: New Short Course by Andrew Ng and OpenAI

DeepLearning.AI, in collaboration with ﻿OpenAI﻿, has launched a new and exciting course titled "ChatGPT Prompt Engineering for Developers." Co-taught by Andrew Ng, the founder of deeplearning.ai, and Isa Fulford from OpenAI, this 1.5-hour course aims to equip developers with the knowledge and skills required to build applications quickly and effectively using large language models (LLMs).

The course is designed to fill a gap in the market, as there has been a noticeable lack of material available on best practices for developers who want to create applications using API access to LLMs. With this course, developers will learn how to harness the power of LLMs to build innovative and valuable applications in a cost-effective and efficient manner.

During the course, participants will gain an understanding of how LLMs work and learn about best practices for prompt engineering. They will also be introduced to a variety of use cases for LLM APIs, such as:

Summarizing text (e.g., condensing user reviews)

Inferring information (e.g., sentiment classification, topic extraction)

Transforming text (e.g., translation, spelling & grammar correction)

Expanding on ideas (e.g., automatically composing emails)

Furthermore, the course will teach two key principles for crafting effective prompts, as well as how to systematically engineer prompts for optimal results. Participants will also learn how to build a custom chatbot using LLMs.

To ensure a hands-on learning experience, the course provides numerous examples that can be directly explored and manipulated in a Jupyter notebook environment. This allows participants to gain practical experience with prompt engineering techniques and understand their real-world applications.

"ChatGPT Prompt Engineering for Developers" is a beginner-friendly course, requiring only a basic understanding of Python. However, it is also well-suited for advanced machine learning engineers who want to stay at the forefront of prompt engineering and leverage LLMs to their full potential.

This unique course is a result of a collaborative effort between DeepLearning.AI and OpenAI, reflecting the latest understanding of best practices for using prompts with the most recent LLM models. Don't miss out on this opportunity to learn from experts in the field and take your developer skills to the next level. Access the free course [here].