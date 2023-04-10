Meet TechEagle, React Labs, and IROV Technologies, the winners of Qualcomm Design in India Challenge 2022

Inspired by the tremendous potential of smart devices and products that can be built around smart infrastructures, agriculture technology, industrial automation, robotics and drones, medical technology and rural IoT, Qualcomm India in 2016 started the Qualcomm Design in India Challenge (QDIC).

Qualcomm continues to support India’s evolving technology ecosystem and spur the domestic hardware ecosystem that positively affects the ecosystem of product design and enhances manufacturing facilities.

Concluding the seventh edition of Qualcomm Design in India Challenge 2022, the company has announced TechEagle, React Labs, and IROV Technologies as the winners. The winner of the seventh edition of QDIC – TechEagle – enables on-demand drone delivery. It has bagged a prize of Rs 65 lakh. The runners-up, React Labs and IROV Technologies won Rs 50 lakh and Rs 35 lakh, respectively.

TechEagle: Revolutionising the delivery sector

Based out of Gurgaon, TechEagle is an aviation and aerospace component manufacturing startup that is enabling the delivery of last-mile goods like healthcare products, food, and parcels, via drones. With an aim to create a network of on-demand drone delivery for healthcare to save and impact a million lives by reaching hard-to-reach areas, this startup has developed drones that can deliver a substantial payload of over 3 kg, over a distance of more than 100 km at speed of around 120 kmph.

With sensors, dual redundancy in propulsion, and independent parachute systems, TechEagle ensures its drone deliveries are safe and secured. TechEagle, which aims to operate in a fully autonomous and safe manner, wants to make drone-based deliveries more cost-effective than traditional modes of transportation

React Labs: Redefining the way we cook

React Labs, which has designed an AI-enabled smart cooking appliance, is the first runner-up of Qualcomm Design in India Challenge 2022. To redefine cooking, React Labs offers an AI-enabled heating system with precise temperature control and enables consumers to steam, boil, slow cook, sauté, and stir-fry effortlessly on autopilot mode.

Apart from chopping vegetables as per recipe requirements, the innovative product offers features like automated stirring, mixing, and tossing to enable people to cook meals like pasta, biriyani, noodles, gravies, and curries. The cloud-based AI promises a delicious meal every time.

IROV Technologies: Revolutionising the marine industry with robotics

This Kerala-based fast-growing marine robotics company is the second runner-up of Qualcomm Design in India Challenge 2022. IROV Technologies provides products like underwater drones and remotely operated vehicles along with underwater ROV inspection services to dams, bridges, oil and gas companies, ports, and shipping businesses.

Apart from products that can work in murky water conditions, this deeptech startup also offers an advanced reporting and data analytics platform powered by AI and ML. Its products and services are used in various industries, including defence.

The way ahead for India’s innovative deep-tech startups

Over the years, Qualcomm has continued to leverage its expertise in wireless technology to nurture innovative startups in India, mentoring them and accelerating their journey.

The seventh edition of Qualcomm Design in India Challenge witnessed more than 145 applications, out of which 12 top startups were shortlisted. TechEagle, React Labs, and IROV Technologies were followed by innovative startups including Niral Networks, Coratia Technologies Pvt. Ltd, FleetRF Pvt. Ltd., Ayur.Ai, Sparcolife Digital Healthcare Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Teralumens Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Aerobiosys Innovations, Brianalive and Newndra Innovations.

To take the legacy forward and help homegrown deeptech startups excel, Qualcomm has started accepting applications for Qualcomm Design in India Challenge 2023.

Apart from encouraging startups to develop innovative hardware products using the company’s advanced technologies, Qualcomm India also runs Qualcomm Women Entrepreneurship India Network (QWEIN), which offers a six-month mentorship programme for women-funded deeptech startups in India, and Qualcomm Semiconductor Mentorship Programme (Qualcomm SMP) that offers 1:1 mentorship to semiconductor design startups.

Highlights of Qualcomm Design in India Challenges:

01. Incubation grants of up to Rs 3.2 lakh

02. Patent filing incentive of up to Rs 3.2 lakh

03. A series of in-depth, 1:1 mentorship workshops

04. Opportunity to connect with MeitY/DPIIT in person

05. Participation opportunities in relevant industry events hosted by Qualcomm or its partners

06. Access to Innovation Commercialisation Fund (ICF) of Rs 60 lakh

07. A chance to win a part of the Rs 1.5 crore lakh total prize money

