Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsTechSparks '23
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '23
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

News

NPCI International partners with PPRO to enable ecommerce payments globally

The partnership will empower global payment service providers, banks, payment gateways, and enterprises with payment platforms to expand globally, giving international ecommerce merchants access to Indian consumers.

Pooja Malik367 Stories
NPCI International partners with PPRO to enable ecommerce payments globally

Thursday April 27, 2023,

2 min Read

NPCI International Payments Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), has partnered with digital payments infrastructure provider PPRO.


The agreement will expand RuPay card and UPI acceptance across PPRO’s global clients, such as payment service providers (PSPs) and global merchant acquirers, according to a statement.

 

It will also empower global PSPs, banks, payment gateways, and enterprises with payment platforms to expand globally, giving international ecommerce merchants access to Indian consumers. For consumers, this means they can make cross-border purchases in Indian rupees using any payment method, the statement said.

Also Read
UPI transactions rose 15% in March: NPCI

"By integrating UPI into PPRO’s digital payments infrastructure through a single connection, we have removed all the operational complexity for our partners to sell cross-border into India at scale," said Simon Black, CEO, PPRO.

 

Incorporated in 2020, NPCI International Payments Limited deploys NPCI’s real-time payment system, the unified payments interface (UPI), and domestic card scheme, RuPay, outside of India.


Launched in 2016, UPI has over 325 million active users and supports 390 banks and 100 third-party apps with complete interoperability. It processes 60% of all domestic payments in India and 40% of instant payments processed globally. In March 2023 alone, UPI processed over 8.7 billion transactions, the highest since its launch.

 

PPRO is a fintech company that provides digital payments infrastructure to businesses and banks so that they can scale their checkout, acquiring, and risk services through one connection.

 

Companies such as Citi, ﻿PayPal﻿, and Stripe depend on PPRO to accelerate their roadmaps, boost their conversions, and eliminate the complexities of digital payments. 

Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Startup news and updates: daily roundup (April 27, 2023)

Embedded lending startup Niro raises $11M in Series A funding round

Career engagement platform HerKey secures $4M funding from Kalaari, 360 ONE Asset

PwC and Microsoft Join Forces in $1 Billion AI Investment

Daily Capsule
How Flash empowers power shoppers
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

FinMin may classify online games as games of skill, chance; levy differential GST rate

Startup news and updates: daily roundup (April 27, 2023)

Govt's 'rosy picture' of FAME II subsidies doesn't add up, says EV industry body

Edtech firm BrightCHAMPS acquires Metamorphosis Edu