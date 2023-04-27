NPCI International Payments Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), has partnered with digital payments infrastructure provider PPRO.





The agreement will expand RuPay card and UPI acceptance across PPRO’s global clients, such as payment service providers (PSPs) and global merchant acquirers, according to a statement.

It will also empower global PSPs, banks, payment gateways, and enterprises with payment platforms to expand globally, giving international ecommerce merchants access to Indian consumers. For consumers, this means they can make cross-border purchases in Indian rupees using any payment method, the statement said.

"By integrating UPI into PPRO’s digital payments infrastructure through a single connection, we have removed all the operational complexity for our partners to sell cross-border into India at scale," said Simon Black, CEO, PPRO.

Incorporated in 2020, NPCI International Payments Limited deploys NPCI’s real-time payment system, the unified payments interface (UPI), and domestic card scheme, RuPay, outside of India.





Launched in 2016, UPI has over 325 million active users and supports 390 banks and 100 third-party apps with complete interoperability. It processes 60% of all domestic payments in India and 40% of instant payments processed globally. In March 2023 alone, UPI processed over 8.7 billion transactions, the highest since its launch.

PPRO is a fintech company that provides digital payments infrastructure to businesses and banks so that they can scale their checkout, acquiring, and risk services through one connection.

Companies such as Citi, ﻿PayPal﻿, and Stripe depend on PPRO to accelerate their roadmaps, boost their conversions, and eliminate the complexities of digital payments.