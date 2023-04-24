Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechSparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
SheSparks
TechSparks Mumbai
MSME Week
Brand Residency
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Funding

Real Time Angel Fund revealed second closing at Rs 125 Cr

Early-stage investor RTAF has already invested in 10 promising startups since its inception seven months ago.

Trisha Medhi1199 Stories
Real Time Angel Fund revealed second closing at Rs 125 Cr

Monday April 24, 2023,

2 min Read

Real Time Angel Fund (RTAF), a SEBI-registered angel fund based in India and focused on early-stage startups, revealed its second closing at Rs 125 crore, increasing its fund size to Rs 510 crore.


RTAF claims to have already invested in 10 startups since its inception seven months ago. These include MyMandi, TransportSimple, Punt Partners, FreshoKartz, MeraTractor, MentorKart, O2Nails, LarkAI, CapitalSetu, and We360.


These startups have attracted investments from around 300 investors. According to RTAF, they also receive strategic support, mentorship, and access to its extensive network of industry experts.


"We are thrilled with the overwhelming response from investors and the progress we have made since the launch of Real Time Angel Fund," said Pranay Mathur, Managing Partner and CEO of RTAF.


"Our strategic approach to investing in early-stage startups with disruptive technologies and exceptional founding teams has been validated by our portfolio's performance to date," he added.

Also Read
MapmyIndia closes FY23 with 23% higher profit at Rs 107 crore

The fund's strategic investments span across sectors like healthtech, fintech, agritech, personal care, artificial intelligence, SaaS, and consumer technology.


"We are proud of the portfolio we have built in such a short span of time, and we are excited about the future prospects of our investments," added Manish Aggarwal, Managing Partner at RTAF. "Real Time Angel Fund's commitment to fostering innovation and entrepreneurship in India remains unwavering, and we look forward to continuing our support to the startup ecosystem."


RTAF also launched its app “Backrr” on January 26, 2023 to enable investors to track their investment portfolio and keep up to date about their portfolio startups.

Edited by Kanishk Singh

Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

This Chennai-based supply chain SaaS firm is winning the enterprise game globally

The guide to buying crypto in India in 2022

Amazon India launches Amazon Air cargo service in India

11 Social Media Strategies for Entrepreneurial Brand Success

Daily Capsule
What defines a company’s valuation?
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

11 Social Media Strategies for Entrepreneurial Brand Success

Weekly AI Wrap: Google DeepMind & Open Source Innovations Transforming Industries

Unacademy nears profitability at group level; revenue rises 26%

Ebixcash, Survival Technologies get SEBI's go-ahead to float IPOs