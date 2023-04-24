Real Time Angel Fund revealed second closing at Rs 125 Cr

Real Time Angel Fund (RTAF), a SEBI-registered angel fund based in India and focused on early-stage startups, revealed its second closing at Rs 125 crore, increasing its fund size to Rs 510 crore.





RTAF claims to have already invested in 10 startups since its inception seven months ago. These include MyMandi, TransportSimple, Punt Partners, FreshoKartz, MeraTractor, MentorKart, O2Nails, LarkAI, CapitalSetu, and We360.





These startups have attracted investments from around 300 investors. According to RTAF, they also receive strategic support, mentorship, and access to its extensive network of industry experts.





"We are thrilled with the overwhelming response from investors and the progress we have made since the launch of Real Time Angel Fund," said Pranay Mathur, Managing Partner and CEO of RTAF.





"Our strategic approach to investing in early-stage startups with disruptive technologies and exceptional founding teams has been validated by our portfolio's performance to date," he added.

Also Read MapmyIndia closes FY23 with 23% higher profit at Rs 107 crore

The fund's strategic investments span across sectors like healthtech, fintech, agritech, personal care, artificial intelligence, SaaS, and consumer technology.





"We are proud of the portfolio we have built in such a short span of time, and we are excited about the future prospects of our investments," added Manish Aggarwal, Managing Partner at RTAF. "Real Time Angel Fund's commitment to fostering innovation and entrepreneurship in India remains unwavering, and we look forward to continuing our support to the startup ecosystem."





RTAF also launched its app “Backrr” on January 26, 2023 to enable investors to track their investment portfolio and keep up to date about their portfolio startups.