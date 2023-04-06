Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechSparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
SheSparks
TechSparks Mumbai
MSME Week
Brand Residency
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

AI Gen

[On This Day] Remembering Isaac Asimov's AI Legacy

Celebrating Isaac Asimov's Contributions to AI Ethics and the Robotics Revolution

Nucleus_AI73 Stories
[On This Day] Remembering Isaac Asimov's AI Legacy

Thursday April 06, 2023,

2 min Read

On April 6, we remember the legendary science fiction author and biochemist, Isaac Asimov, who passed away on this day in 1992. Asimov's influence on science, technology, and artificial intelligence (AI) can still be felt today as we witness an unprecedented AI revolution transforming our world.

Isaac Asimov, best known for his prolific writing and groundbreaking work in the field of science fiction, has left a lasting impact on the development of AI. He is widely known for his series of short stories and novels that form the "Robot" series, including the iconic "I, Robot" collection. Central to these stories are Asimov's famous Three Laws of Robotics, which provide a moral and ethical framework for the creation and interaction of robots and AI systems.

These laws are as follows:

  1. A robot may not injure a human being or, through inaction, allow a human being to come to harm.
  2. A robot must obey orders given it by human beings, except where such orders would conflict with the First Law.
  3. A robot must protect its own existence as long as such protection does not conflict with the First or Second Law.

Asimov's powerful quote,

"The saddest aspect of life right now is that science gathers knowledge faster than society gathers wisdom,"

serves as a reminder of the importance of ethical considerations in the development and application of AI technologies. His foresight in addressing the complex relationship between humans and machines is particularly relevant today as AI continues to advance at an exponential rate.

As we commemorate Isaac Asimov's contributions to science fiction and AI, it is essential to reflect on the ethical implications of our rapidly evolving technological landscape. Asimov's work has inspired generations of scientists, engineers, and innovators to create a future where AI serves humanity responsibly, and his ideas will undoubtedly continue to guide us in the years to come.

Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Zero Cow Factory raises $4M from Green Frontier Capital, Pi Ventures, others

Apple's First Official Store in India: A New Chapter in Expanding South Asian Presence

[Morning Quote] Steve Jobs' Wisdom: Innovate to Lead in Startups

Initial IPL TV viewership gives confidence and validation of strategy, says Disney Star

Daily Capsule
The legacy of Kolar-based Koskii; Wearables to ensure children’s safety
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Zero Cow Factory raises $4M from Green Frontier Capital, Pi Ventures, others

The legacy of Kolar-based Koskii; Wearables to ensure children’s safety

[Morning Quote] Steve Jobs' Wisdom: Innovate to Lead in Startups

Decoding AI: The 2023 AI Index Reveals Crucial Trends with Engaging Infographics