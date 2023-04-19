Menu
News

Startup news and updates: Daily Roundup (April 19, 2023)

YourStory presents the daily news roundup from the Indian startup ecosystem and beyond. Here's the roundup for Wednesday, April 19, 2023.

Rishabh Mansur1097 Stories
Startup news and updates: Daily Roundup (April 19, 2023)

Wednesday April 19, 2023,

2 min Read

Winzo files lawsuit against Google

Indian online gaming platform Winzo has sued Google in the Delhi High Court. It has asked the search giant to stop showing ads of rival businesses on its Google App Campaign Ads.

Winzo claimed that Google was using its monopoly in the search engine market to promote competing products, including Rummy and Fantasy, which were recently added to the Google Play Store.

Winzo co-founder Saumya Singh Rathore said that when users searched for Winzo's trademark, they were being shown alternative competitive apps instead. Winzo had previously filed a lawsuit seeking to be included in Google Play Store as a game of skill.

Legal tech firm DISCO expands to India

AI-enabled legal technology firm DISCO has announced the opening of its new office in Gurugram, India, which will operate as CS Disco India PVT LTD.

This move would enable DISCO to enhance its services and provide round-the-clock professional support to customers worldwide.

Its India-based employees will join DISCO's global workforce of around 600 people, and the office will seek to promote diversity and inclusion, personal and professional growth, and innovation, in line with DISCO's existing values, as per a company statement.

(The copy will be updated throughout the day with the latest news.)

