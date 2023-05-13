Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsTechSparks '23
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '23
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Retail

D-Mart's Q4 net profit up 7.8% to Rs 460 Cr

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 426.75 crore in the January-March quarter a year ago, said Avenue Supermarts in a BSE filing.

Press Trust of India7731 Stories
D-Mart's Q4 net profit up 7.8% to Rs 460 Cr

Saturday May 13, 2023,

2 min Read

Avenue Supermarts Ltd, which owns and operates the retail chain D-Mart, on Saturday reported an increase of 7.81% in its consolidated net profit at Rs 460.10 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2023.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 426.75 crore in the January-March quarter a year ago, said Avenue Supermarts in a BSE filing.

Its revenue from operations was up 20.57% to Rs 10,594.11 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 8,786.45 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

Avenue Supermarts' total expenses were at Rs 10,002.21 crore, up 21.82% in Q4/FY 23, as against Rs 8,210.13 crore in the corresponding quarter.

The total income of Avenue Supermarts in the March quarter was at Rs 10,627.18 crore, up 20.5%.

For the fiscal year ended March 2023, Avenue Supermarts's net profit was up 59.36% at Rs 2,378.34 crore. It had reported a net profit of Rs 1,492.40 crore in the previous fiscal.

Its consolidated revenue from operations was at Rs 42,839.56 crore in FY23, 38.3% higher than the previous fiscal year.

The total number of D-Mart stores as of March 31, 2023, stood at 324.

Promoted by Radhakishan Damani and his family, DMart retails basic home and personal products across markets which include - Maharashtra, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, NCR, Tamil Nadu, Punjab and Rajasthan.

Headquartered in Mumbai, ASL also operates an online sales channel DMart Ready, which delivers goods to doorsteps in selected cities.

Share on
close

MOST VIEWED STORIES

1

2

3

4

5