How startups can balance automation, robots with human talent

Many startups are increasingly relying on automation and robots to improve efficiency, reduce costs, and increase productivity. However, it's important to balance automation and robotics with human talent, as human skills such as creativity, problem-solving, and emotional intelligence are still critical for success.

Automation can offer a range of benefits for startups, including increased efficiency, reduced costs, and improved accuracy. However, there are also drawbacks such as the potential for job loss and the risk of over-reliance on technology.

Human talent is critical for startups as it can provide a range of skills and perspectives that are difficult to replicate with automation. Human talent can also help to build strong relationships with customers and stakeholders, which is essential for long-term success.

Balancing automation and human talent requires a strategic approach. YourStory lists some of the key strategies for balancing automation and human talent in startups.

Differentiation

Startups should identify the tasks that can be automated and those that require human skills. They then need to develop a plan for integrating automation and human talent in a way that maximises the benefits of both.

Soft skills

Soft skills such as communication, collaboration, and emotional intelligence are becoming increasingly important in the age of automation. Startups that prioritise soft skills are more likely to succeed in the long run as they are better able to build strong relationships with customers and stakeholders.

Also Read How to build a robust data-centric security strategy with automation

Real-time examples

Here are some examples of companies across different sectors that are utilising automation and robotics:

﻿Tesla﻿: Tesla, an electric vehicle manufacturer, implements automation extensively in its production lines to improve manufacturing efficiency and increase production capacity.

﻿Amazon Automation Inc﻿: Amazon, an ecommerce giant, utilises robots in its fulfilment centers to automate the picking, packing, and shipping processes, improving operational efficiency and reducing delivery times.

Ocado: Ocado, a UK-based online grocery retailer, has developed automated warehouses where robots navigate shelves, pick items, and prepare orders, enabling faster and more accurate order fulfilment.

﻿Zipline﻿: Zipline, a drone delivery company, employs autonomous drones to deliver medical supplies, such as blood and vaccines, to remote areas, enhancing accessibility and saving lives.

﻿Brain Corp﻿: Brain Corp is a robotics software company that develops technology for autonomous floor-cleaning robots. Their solutions are used by companies like Walmart and SoftBank Robotics to automate floor cleaning operations.

﻿ABB Group﻿: ABB, a multinational robotics and automation company, provides solutions for various industries, including manufacturing, transportation, and energy. Its robots are used for tasks such as assembly, welding, and material handling.