Kunal Shah-backed OTPless bolsters executive team

SaaS identity management platform ﻿OTPless﻿has appointed three key executives to its leadership team.

The former Director of Engineering at BharatPe, Anubhav Mathur, will take charge as the chief technology officer, while ex-Ola executive Pawan Pathak will be the chief product officer. Sahil Chawla, who held senior sales positions at Zomato and BharatPe, has been appointed the chief sales officer.

Headquartered in Delhi, OTPless was started by Tanmay Sagar and Satyam Nathani, the founding members of BharatPe. The fintech unicorn's co-founder Bhavik Koladiya joined OTPless as its CEO.

The OTPless platform provides authentication and authorisation services for applications and websites and is designed to enable developers and IT teams easily integrate secure user authentication into their products. It also allows developers to add features such as one-tap passwordless WhatsApp and email sign-in, making it easier and convenient for users to access their accounts securely.

The product went live in October last year. Since then it has signed up over 2,000 clients, including BharatPe, PostPe, Freo, CityMall, EasyEats, GameZop, Capri Global and Park+, and has processed more than 7 million authentication requests, as of January 2023.

“We are thrilled to welcome Anubhav, Pawan, and Sahil to our leadership team," said Bhavik Koladiya, CEO of OTPless. “Their expertise, experience, and leadership skills will be invaluable as we continue to grow and innovate. They will play a key role in driving OTP-less' success as a global authentication company built from India."

OTPless has raised a seed round of about $2.7 million and is backed by angel investors, including Neeraj Arora (Venture Highway), Kunal Shah (Cred), Amrish Rau (Pine Labs), Jitendra Gupta (Jupiter), Utsav Somani (Angellist), Amit Jain (Uber), Fabrice Grinda (OLX), and Luke Skertich (FJ Labs).

“With focus on authentication and authorisation services for applications and websites, OTPless is well-positioned to capitalise on the growing demand for secure identity management solutions," said Koladiya.

"After just a few months of launch, the addition of these leaders to the team will further strengthen OTPless' ability to deliver cutting-edge technology solutions to its customers,” he added.

The global customer identity and access management market is estimated to reach $25 billion by 2025, while the workforce identity market is projected to reach $35 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 17.3%.

The overall market is being driven by the rise of digital transformation initiatives and the need for secure identity management.

OTPless is looking to position itself as a provider of convenient, secure, and easy-to-use authentication solutions and compete against established players such as Auth0 and Okta.

