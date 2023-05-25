Meta India’s director-legal let go in recent layoffs: Report

﻿Facebook﻿ parent Meta has reportedly laid off Amrita Mukherjee, Director Legal of its India operations, as part of a recent round of job cuts at the company.

Mukherjee joined Meta in August 2022 and earlier headed the legal team at Hotstar. Additional members of Meta’s legal team have also been let go, according to a Moneycontrol report.

YourStory could not independently verify the report and has reached out to Meta for a comment.

Meanwhile, the firm is currently entangled in multiple significant legal and regulatory issues within the country. Meta is currently under investigation by the Competition Commission of India (CCI) regarding alleged anti-competitive practices. It is also facing lawsuits related to its unified payments interface (UPI) service, WhatsApp Pay.

Also Read Meta India head of partnerships Manish Chopra resigns

The layoffs have affected at least two other top executives—Meta India's Avinash Pant, Director of Marketing, and Saket Jha Saurabh, Director and Head of Media Partnerships, as per a Reuters report.

In addition, dozens of employees globally across teams, including marketing, site security, enterprise engineering, programme management, content strategy, corporate communications, and units focused on privacy and integrity were let go in this round of workforce reduction, the Reuters report noted.

The job cuts are part of Meta’s downsizing plan announced in March, which would impact approximately 10,000 employees across the globe.