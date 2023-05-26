Menu
Technology

Microsoft Build 2023: Check out the latest updates on AI from the developers’ conference

Besides major upgrades to Windows 11, here are a few snippets of the most significant updates given at Microsoft Build 2023.

Aasma Khan8 Stories
Microsoft Build 2023: Check out the latest updates on AI from the developers’ conference

Friday May 26, 2023,

2 min Read

This year’s Microsoft Build 2023 event—one of the biggest developer-focused conferences—is in the spotlight for major announcements.

Similar to Google’s I/O Keynote and Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WDC), Microsoft, too, gears for interactive sessions aimed at developers and software engineers who use Microsoft products. 

Besides bringing major upgrades to its Windows 11 with the help of AI tools, here are a few snippets of the most significant updates given at Microsoft Build 2023.

ChatGPT integration in Bing 

Microsoft announced the integration of OpenAI’s ChatGPT in its search engine Bing, allowing the AI tool to source real-time information by user searches. The new GPT-4 LLM will have real-time access with the help of Microsoft’s search engine Bing. 

The feature rolled out on May 24 for ChatGPT-plus subscribers. The move by Microsoft comes soon after Google’s recent launch of its AI chatbot Bard, which also gives real-time results. 

Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft, said, "ChatGPT will now have a world-class search engine built-in to provide timelier and more up-to-date answers with access from the web.”

Windows 11 with Copilot 

The tech giant revealed it will equip Windows 11 with an enhanced version of Windows 365 Copilot, supported by three plugins:

  • Power platform connectors
  • Teams message extensions
  • Tools using ChatGPT 

Windows 11 users can access the Windows Copilot preview that will be available in June this year. Subsequently, Microsoft will integrate its web browser Edge with 365 Copilot to boost productivity for users to seamlessly work across Microsoft 365 apps, including Word, Excel, Outlook, etc. 

Besides, the company has empowered its Windows terminal with an AI chatbot, having integrated with GitHub Copilot, allowing developers to easily get access to the chatbot for code suggestions, error explanations, etc. 

Also Read
Builder.ai partners with Microsoft to democratise software development

Azure AI

Microsoft will also enhance its Azure product by improving its user-friendliness and efficiency of cloud computing. Some of the services included in Azure are: 

  • Provisioned throughput mode
  • Azure AI studio
  • Plugins for incorporating external data sources

Courses for developers 

As AI is the prime focus area for Microsoft Build 2023, the company has introduced multiple courses and training on the subject matter. If you want to gain knowledge on how to leverage AI tools, you can check out these programmes here.

Edited by Suman Singh

