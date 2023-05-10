Builder.ai partners with Microsoft to democratise software development

London-based ﻿Builder.ai﻿ , an AI-powered software platform, has announced a collaboration with ﻿Microsoft﻿, which includes an equity investment in the company.

The collaboration and investment from Microsoft is expected to accelerate Builder.ai’s mission to empower businesses globally to build software without technical expertise.

With this collaboration, both companies will be creating AI-powered solutions that empower businesses to develop applications and become digitally native without the need for any technical expertise, according to a statement.

This will also accelerate the go-to-market growth of the Builder.ai platform through deep product connections across the Microsoft product ecosystem, the statement added.

"Our collaboration with Builder.ai is an extension of our mission to empower every person and every organisation on the planet to achieve more," said Jon Tinter, Corporate Vice President, Business Development, Microsoft.

"Our new, deeper collaboration fuelled by Azure AI will bring the combined power of both companies to businesses around the world," he added.

The partnership includes integrations across Azure OpenAI Service and other Azure Cognitive Services with Builder.ai’s software assembly line and adoption of Microsoft Cloud and AI (artificial intelligence).

Builder.ai will help businesses advance their digital transformation journey in a frictionless manner, offering customers integrated access to cloud services on Azure (payments, infrastructure, messaging, etc.) to support the applications they are building, said the statement.

Native integration of Builder.ai’s Natasha, an AI product manager, within the Microsoft Teams store will enable Microsoft customers to build a prototype of their business applications seamlessly, unlocking access and reaching new customers for Builder.ai, the statement added.

"This collaboration for Builder.ai is centred around alignment with our core mission. We are ecstatic to lay down deeper roots in helping the next 100 million businesses and beyond become digitally native," said Sachin Dev Duggal, Chief Wizard and Founder of Builder.ai.

Also Read These 5 healthcare startups are pioneering the future of health and wellness

Founded in 2016, Builder.ai is an AI-powered, composable software platform that allows anyone with an idea to build an app (web or mobile). The AI-powered assembly line fuses together Lego-like reusable features, coupled with customisation from its managed expert network of designers and developers atop its service, through the power of human assistance.