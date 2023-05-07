Menu
Arts

Passion, perspective, practice: How the artistic journey calls for consistent focus on creativity

In this photo essay from Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath in Bengaluru, artist Sucharita Senapati shares insights on her creative journey.

Madanmohan Rao2711 Stories
Passion, perspective, practice: How the artistic journey calls for consistent focus on creativity

Sunday May 07, 2023,

4 min Read

Launched in 2014, PhotoSparks is a weekly feature from YourStory, with photographs that celebrate the spirit of creativity and innovation. In the earlier 695 posts, we featured art festival, cartoon gallery. world music festivaltelecom expomillets fair, climate change expo, wildlife conference, startup festival, Diwali rangoli, and jazz festival.

Inspiration can strike an artist in a number of ways. Such insights are then depicted in the form of creative works with special attention to technique and authenticity of emotion.

01

“Art for me is now a beautiful soulful part of my day-to-day life. It’s the part of my life which makes my life wholesome,” explains artist Sucharita Senapati, who was formerly a business analyst (see our coverage of her earlier 2019 exhibition here).

Describing her creative process, she says ideas sometimes come to her instantly. “On other occasions, I get inspired by a place or face by looking at it over a period of time to understand why I am looking at it for so long,” Sucharita jokes.

Her style incudes elements of transparency and looseness. “I try to capture light carefully and at the same time take care of edges,” she describes.

02

Artists Sucharita Senapati and Shipra Gupta

Imagination, interpretation, impact – 50 inspiring quotes of 2022 on the beauty and power of art

In this photo essay, we feature paintings by Sucharita on display at Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath in Bengaluru, along with artworks by Meiyappan (Enchanted Woods) and RB Bhaskaran (A Retrospective Exhibition).

Sucharita has participated in a number of exhibitions and competitions. “I would say artistic success is more of exploration and understanding. Commercial success will follow as a byproduct. Those who try to get commercial success without the first two are not artists but business persons,” she explains.

Sucharita calls for more appreciation of art in society. “People should understand the difference between a picture, print and painting. Even everyone should try to spend some time with artists at work,” she suggests.

03

“People should be more empathetic with artists and try to understand our sphere of existence. Only then will they be able to appreciate art truly,” she affirms.

Her exhibition at Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath is titled Abhivyakti.

“It literally translates to human expressions. I tried to prepare works which showcase the truest human emotions,” says Sucharita.

Some of the works were done over the past few years, while others were painted specifically for the show.

“I am currently focusing on live plein air or outdoor paintings,” she says.

Sucharita’s artworks are priced from Rs 4,000 to Rs 45,000.

04
Trends for SMEs to watch in 2023

The pandemic was tough on many artists due to restricted movements and cancelled exhibitions. “But the pandemic also helped me cope well with the highs and lows of lockdowns. I was able to focus on my artwork and improve my skills,” she says.

The artistic journey is often full of comments, tips and even criticism from others.

“Listen to everyone, but do whatever you feel is right. People sometimes comment a lot based on their limited sphere of learning and understanding.

“Try to know whom should you listen to. Not everyone who comments on your work is a good artist or knows art," she suggests.

05
Inclusion, cohesion, empowerment - 30 inspiring quotes of the year on social entrepreneurs and impact opportunities

"Learn a lot, practise more and more of your own, you will definitely move forward,” she advises aspiring artists.

“Practice regularly, there is no shortcut or smart work here without daily practice. No other strategy would work,” Sucharita signs off.

Now, what have you done today to pause in your busy schedule and find new avenues to apply your creativity?

07
06
08
09
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19

(All photographs were taken by Madanmohan Rao on location at the exhibition.)

See also the YourStory pocketbook ‘Proverbs and Quotes for Entrepreneurs: A World of Inspiration for Startups,’ accessible as apps for Apple and Android devices.

Edited by Swetha Kannan

