Startup news and updates: daily roundup (May 11, 2023)

Funding

Enercomp raises $325K led by marquee angels from ah! Ventures

Drone technology company ﻿Enercomp﻿ closed its latest funding round of $325,000 led by marquee angels from ah! Ventures Angel Platform, Bestvantage Investments, and Soonicorn.

The startup will use the funding to further develop its innovative drone technology and expand its manufacturing footprint.

"This funding will enable us to continue to innovate and develop cutting-edge solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers," Jatin Patel, Co-founder, Enercomp.

Enercomp's advanced drone technology is transforming the energy, agriculture, and infrastructure sectors. By leveraging AI and machine learning, the startup's drones collect and analyse data, providing valuable insights to customers and optimising operations.

Pawan Kumar, Deal Lead—Enercomp and Venture Partner—ah! Ventures, said, "The drone sector in India is poised for significant growth in civilian and defence applications. Incumbents like Enercomp will have a significant opportunity to grow, thanks to the policy thrust of the Government of India in the drone sector."

Doppelio raises $1.2M in Pre-Series A funding

IoT Test Automation platform provider ﻿Doppelio﻿ raised $1.2 million in Pre-Series A funding from Axilor Ventures and Mela Ventures.

Doppelio is a low-code and comprehensive IoT testing platform that caters to automotive, industrial engineering, manufacturing, and connected products, as it enables the testing of IoT applications without dependence on physical devices.

Its device virtualisation, simulation, and test automation capabilities enable clients to test comprehensively with speed and reduce their dependence on field trials.

It can test a wide range of functionalities, including FOTA, remote command and control, and test for performance with up to a million devices.

TagZ Foods raises $2M in Pre-Series A round

GenZ snack brand ﻿TagZ Foods﻿ raised $2 million in a Pre-Series A funding round led by 9 Unicorns, Dexter Angels, Agility Ventures, Venture Catalysts, Klub, Indifi, and Rannvijay Singha.

The startup will use the funds to accelerate its growth, enter new markets, expand manufacturing capacity, strengthen operations, and launch new products.

It will also use the capital to enhance the company's technology platform, strengthen its logistics network, and increase its marketing and brand awareness efforts.

In 2020, TagZ raised $1.2 million in seed funding from a group of angel investors. The company was also a participant in Shark Tank India’s first season. It had raised undisclosed funding from Namita Thapar and Ashneer Grover.

Other news

ASUS India strengthens its leadership team

Taiwanese technology giant ASUS appointed Eric Ou as the Country Head, President and Director of Systems Group for ASUS India.

With 23 years of rich experience in ASUS across different territories and functions, Ou has been pivotal in building the brand as a market dominator in respective regions.

Additionally, the company has elevated Arnold Su and Dinesh Sharma to the position of Vice President, who respectively served as Business Heads for Consumer and Gaming PCs and Commercial PC and Smartphones at Systems Group, ASUS India.

The appointments come in response to ASUS’ significant growth in the Indian consumer PC market in recent years.

(This article will be updated with the latest news throughout the day.)