Startup news and updates: daily roundup (May 25, 2023)

Indian women's cricket star Jhulan Goswami collaborates with FableStreet to empower women through clothing

FableStreet, a women's clothing brand, has collaborated with Jhulan Goswami, the renowned Indian women's cricketer. She was recently seen wearing their clothing during the IPL match between Chennai Super Kings and SunRisers Hyderabad.

By partnering with such an athlete as Goswami , the brand aims to inspire women to pursue their goals with confidence and strength. Jhulan Goswami is a well-known figure in Indian cricket and is regarded as one of the best bowlers in the history of women's cricket.

Trinity Gaming signs deal with Everdome to build Web3 adoption in India

Gaming content and marketing company Trinity Gaming India has joined hands with Everdome, a metaverse giant to build the first virtual Mars community.

Through this collaboration, Trinity Gaming will acquire real estate on virtual Mars, allowing them to allocate space to content creators, esports organisations, brands, and companies. This move will enable the trade of virtual assets and enhance the immersive experiences in the play-to-earn (P2E), Web3, Crypto, and NFT gaming sectors. Trinity Gaming has collaborated with blockchain-based firm EmChain FZE towards this partnership.

The partnership aims to empower approximately 40 million gamers and creators in the web3 and blockchain space by providing training, mentoring, and revenue streams. EmChain FZE will play a crucial role in developing and mentoring content creators, helping them adapt to the technical framework of the global gaming community.

The content creators can build virtual boot camps within which they can have streaming rooms, play areas, lounges, display areas, an art gallery, a common area, a theatre/screening room, and production studios. They can invite their fans/other gaming creators and create content.

Monetisation will be done through ticketing to enter the metaverse, buying creators' NFT, brand collaborations in virtual space, playing games with fans, watching movies in virtual space, content shoots in the metaverse, playing esports, content IPs, and fan Meetups.

Esri India partners with ideaForge

Esri India, a Geographic Information System (GIS) Software & Solutions provider, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with ideaForge, a market leader in Indian Unmanned Aircraft Systems.





This partnership aims at boosting the adoption of drones in India by allowing users to deploy drone solutions with GIS to solve complex problems in AEC, forestry, agriculture, mining, transportation, utilities, and defence.





The partnership aims to simplify the process of meeting hardware, software, training, and service requirements in drone-based applications. It will provide seamless integration of drone videos and photos, establish standard workflows, and address the needs of enterprises and government agencies, fostering higher adoption of drones in India.

Harsh Jain to be IAMAI Chairman for the next two years

Harsh Jain, Co-founder, and CEO of Dream Sports has been elected as the Chairman of the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) for two years, replacing Sanjay Gupta, Vice President and Country Manager, of Google India.





Mr. Rajesh Magow, Co-Founder & Group CEO, of MakeMyTrip, and Mr. Satyan Ganjwani, Vice Chairman, of Times Internet, have been elected the Vice Chairman and the Treasurer of the association replacing Mr. Shivnath Thukral and Mr. Harshil Mathur respectively.





They would together form the association’s executive council along with the ex-officio member Dr. Subho Ray, President, of IAMAI. The new 24-member Governing Council and the new Executive Council of the IAMAI will take charge of the present councils at the upcoming Annual General Meeting.

Pro-audio brands join hands with distribution house Alphatec

Europe-based pro-audio brands Coda Audio, Waves System and Pequod Acoustics have entered the Indian market and have signed a strategic distribution partnership agreement with Alphatec, a Mumbai-based distribution house for audio and video equipment to further strengthen its business and enhance product awareness in India.





Coda Audio, a leading pro audio company based in Germany, manufactures its drivers, hardware, enclosures, and electronics in-house at its European facility. They offer a diverse range of products including line arrays, high-output point source systems, column speakers, and amplification solutions. Waves System, another German brand, specialises in reliable audio players for various applications and directional speakers with focused sound beams. Pequod Acoustics, an Italian brand, focuses on high-quality audio equipment with worldwide.





Recently PSL also announced Pocket52, a leading online poker gaming app, as its title sponsor. The app will provide players with a secure and one-of-a-kind gaming experience to compete in the World’s biggest Poker league. The live auction between the 6 teams will take place in Goa on 8th July followed by virtual matches from 22nd Jul to 10th Aug, which allows players to compete from the comfort of their homes. The league culminates with a grand finale at a live location between 16th and 20th August.

Yubi acquires retail credit analytics company FinFort

Yubi, a unified credit platform, has acquired a 100% stake in FinFort Infotech LLP, a digital credit analytics company for the retail segment. This move will aid Yubi in further solidifying its position as a key player in the credit industry while expanding its product suite and enhancing its capabilities.

Through this acquisition, FinFort will collaborate with Yubi's subsidiary, Corpository, a SaaS-based credit analytics platform, which provides access to a wide range of public information sources, including MCA, court records, and tribunals.





The acquisition also brings on board Gaurav Kumar, Founder and CEO of ﻿Yubi﻿, and Aniket Shah, CEO of Corpository, as designated partners of FinFort Infotech LLP. Their extensive experience in the credit and investment space will contribute to FinFort's commitment to delivering innovative solutions to its clients.

Ampverse and DMI Finance form joint venture to unleash the power of esports in India

Gaming ecosystem Ampverse and DMI Finance, the non-banking financial company of the DMI Group, have formed a joint venture to co-develop esports intellectual properties (IPs), as well as data-driven, tech-enabled products and services for gamers.

Through this partnership, Ampverse will bring its expertise in gaming communities and IP, tech-enabled marketing solutions, and DMI Finance will leverage its prominent position in the digital consumer, MSME finance, and asset management across India.

According to a report by Maple Capital Advisors, the Indian esports market is projected to grow to $1.1 billion by 2025. As such, the joint venture between Ampverse and DMI Finance is expected to create a dynamic and engaging gaming experience for players and fans across the country.

IT Madras and WayCool Foods come together to bring regenerative agriculture tech stack to farmers

﻿Waycool﻿ Foods, a food and agri-tech platform, has joined hands with IIT Madras (IITM) to expand the offerings for farmers under IITM's RASA (Regenerative Agriculture Sustainable Architecture) tech stack.





Through this partnership, WayCool Foods will use its deep knowledge and on-ground expertise to further enhance the agri-stack by providing innovative agri-focused solutions for seeding and expansion of the RASA stack, along with providing its domain knowledge of the agri supply chain–from soil to sale and further strengthen the design and structuring of the agri-stack.





The MoU will help the farmers by guiding them toward a sustainable model of agriculture.





IIT Madras developed and built The RASA Tech Stack in 2022. The tech stack will aid the farmers in monitoring and fine-tuning the entire farm-to-kitchen cycle, including pre-cultivation, cultivation, harvest, storage/shipment, marketing, and payment.





(The copy will be updated throughout the day with the latest news.)