From building eldercare support to simplifying personal finance, meet the entrepreneurs making a difference

Starting Up with Shradha Sharma is a live show on LinkedIn hosted by Shradha Sharma, Founder and CEO of YourStory. The show aims to provide a platform to early and mid-stage startups to showcase their innovation, without the luxury of retakes or tweaks.

In the latest episode, YourStory spoke with Arasi Arul, Founder & CEO, ﻿60Plus India﻿; Amit HL and Sumit Srivastava, Co-founders, ﻿Floatr﻿; and Nikhil Nair, CEO and Founder at ﻿Ohm Mobility﻿.

60Plus India

60Plus India was launched by Arasi Arul, Oli Arul, and Vivek Raja in 2021 after they realised the need for an end-to-end parent management technology platform.

The platform aims to serve the 40 million senior citizens in India who are living away from their children and make long distance elder parent care easy.

Through the online aggregator platform, NRIs can book services and buy products for their parents in India while managing their medical and personal data.

The 60Plus India App solves problems such as data management of personal and medical records of parents, ease of sharing and communicating between doctors, caretakers, children living abroad and other stakeholders, constant and regular updates of parents to the children, and an instant booking feature to book a doctor, nurse, physiotherapist visits, phlebotomy sample collection, and other services.

L:R - Arasi Arul, Founder & CEO of 60Plus India, Shradha Sharma, Founder & CEO, YourStory

Claiming to be profitable within six months of its launch, the startup has so far served over 2,000 customers and onboarded more than 200 service providers. During Aul’s interaction, she mentioned that the startup had raised $170K in funding so far. In May, it raised $100,000 from Accelerating Asia through safe notes.

It soon will be raising another half a million dollars.

FloatR

Founded by Amit HL, Sumit Srivastava, and Mubarak zhad, FloatR is a personal finance app designed to help users manage their expenses and achieve their financial goals.

FloatR assists with budget control by helping in tracking one’s finances, and highlights areas where one might be overspending. It helps users manage their financial goals, set up a budget, create time-bound goals, allocate funds for the goals, and save money intelligently. Apart from these, it provides a diversified investment platform.

“We focus on how somebody can start creating a budget and plan for their expenses and at the same time plan for achieving certain financial goals. It starts with budgeting, expenses, goal planning, and then comes investing. Apart from this, the other important part which we are focused on is financial security by way of insurance,” says Amit.

The startup is backed by prominent entrepreneurs and industry leaders like Mukesh Bansal and Bishnu Hazari (CULT.fit), Sanjay Dhawan (Ex-PWC), Nealesh Dalal (JD Institute of fashion technology), Abhishek Goenka (Aeka advisors), and Vishal Narula (Alvarez & Marshal).

Ohm Mobility

Ohm Mobility is building a tech platform that aims to modernise the way vehicles and EVs are financed and managed across the emerging markets.

Founded in February 2020 by Nikhil Nair, the company’s first product combines digital payments, IoT data (from the vehicle) and data science to help financiers/NBFCs reduce cost and modernise lending.

Ohm is part of the ‘Microsoft for Startups’ accelerator programme, and claims to be backed by world-class advisors and angel investors.

L:R - Nikhil Nair, Founder &CEO, Ohm Mobility, Shradha Sharma, Founder & CEO, YourStory

In May, the Bengaluru-based startup had raised Rs 3 crore in a pre-seed round led by Antler India, an early-stage venture capital firm, marking the firm's first investment in the EV space in India.

In 2021, Ohm acquired Nagpur-based company ﻿Cloud NBFC﻿ that develops loan management systems for financiers.