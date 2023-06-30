US Greenlights World's First Certified Flying Car: A New Era in Transportation

In a scene reminiscent of a science fiction film, the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has recently given the green light to the world's first fully functional flying car. Known as Model A, this electric vehicle is the brainchild of US-based company Alef Aeronautics, marking an unprecedented milestone as the first vehicle of its kind to receive certification in the US​.

Alef Aeronautics, established in 2015 by a quartet of technical maestros - Dr. Constantine Kisly, Pavel Markin, Oleg Petrov, and Jim Dukhovny, has embarked on a fascinating journey to transform this ambitious dream into reality. The initial idea for a genuine flying car was first doodled on a napkin in a café, with the founders initially estimating a mere six months to construct the car​.

The Model A is designed to operate just like an ordinary car, boasting an impressive driving range of 200 miles. However, the real game-changer is its capability for vertical take-off and aerial navigation, featuring a flight range of up to 110 miles. This electric flying car aims to combine functionality with affordability, and the company kicked off pre-sales in October 2022. By the close of the year, they had already secured over 440 reservations​.

Alef Aeronautics has been trialling both driving and flying their prototypes since 2019. The production of Model A is anticipated to begin in the final quarter of 2025, with deliveries commencing shortly thereafter​.

Jim Dukhovny, the company's CEO, expressed his elation at receiving the certification from the FAA, stating that this approval brings them one step closer to providing people with a more environmentally friendly and speedier commute. He hailed this development as a "one small step for planes, one giant leap for cars"​​.

Alef Aeronautics isn't resting on its laurels with Model A. They also have plans in the pipeline for additional models, such as a four-seater saloon named Model Z, which is slated to debut in 2035 with a starting price of £25,000. Model Z is predicted to have a flying range of over 300 miles and a driving range exceeding 200 miles​.

As Alef Aeronautics blazes a trail for flying cars, other companies across the globe are also exploring similar concepts. For instance, EV startup XPeng's Aero HT became the first manned eVTOL to receive a flight permit in China earlier this year​.

The US government's approval of Model A marks a monumental stride towards the future of transport, heralding the dawn of an era where flying cars are not mere figments of science fiction, but a tangible reality.