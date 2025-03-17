Salesforce, Ather Energy partner to streamline dealership operations

Salesforce on Monday partnered with IPO-bound electric two-wheeler maker ﻿Ather Energy﻿ to launch the automotive dealer management system—a new platform to enhance dealership operations and customer experience across India.

Ather Energy, which operates over 350 dealerships, has developed 'Ather Dealer Central,' a dealer management system (DMS) built on the Salesforce platform that integrates lead management, customer relationship management, and dealership functions. The mobile app-based solution will allow dealers with real-time decision-making and improve customer satisfaction, the companies said in a statement.

“Our collaboration with Salesforce and the implementation of ‘Ather Dealer Central’... reimagines how EV dealerships operate, and it represents our ambitious technological leap. Ather Dealer Central is a unified, intelligent platform that seamlessly connects every aspect of the dealer ecosystem that will provide our dealer partners with unprecedented insights, mobility, and efficiency empowering them to deliver exceptional customer service,” said Ravneet S. Phokela, Chief Business Officer, Ather Energy.

The collaboration aims to bring sales, support services, and dealership operations within an AI-powered platform.

Ather Energy is likely to file an updated draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) this week, ahead of a planned initial public offering (IPO) in the first half of April at a lower valuation than originally targeted.

“As India’s EV market matures, customer experience will be a key driver of business growth, with consumers seeking differentiated, seamless interactions while making eco-conscious choices. Our partnership with Ather Energy showcases how technology can redefine mobility, empowering businesses to deliver smarter, more connected experiences,” said Mankiran Chowhan, Vice President - Financial Services and Consumer Industries, Salesforce India.

In October, ﻿Salesforce﻿, which offers AI-based CRM solutions, rolled out Agentforce to help organisations build and manage autonomous AI agents for everyday business operations across sales, customer service, and marketing.

Last week, the firm partnered with Pothys Swarna Mahal, the Chennai-based Pothys Group's jewellery arm, to integrate AI offerings to improve customer interactions and personalised shopping experiences.