Google and Startup India partners to launch Startup School’s second edition

Google and Startup India have partnered to launch a virtual Startup School 2023 to encourage and support Indian startups that are outside of major cities.

The second edition of the programme will begin on July 11.

The eight-week-long programme will cover a wide range of topics including marketing, product and tech strategy, AI, fundraising, leadership, etc. The main aim of this initiative is to allow startup founders to get equipped with the knowledge and necessary tools to boost their business growth.

Additionally, Startup School features around 30 industry experts from Google, leaders from various industries, successful entrepreneurs and venture capitalists.

Also, a few selected startups will get the chance to access one-on-one mentoring sessions and networking opportunities with India’s top VCs at the end of the Startup School programme.

Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade stated Startup School 2023 will support approximately 30,000 startups through this programme.

In a blog post, Google said that in the first edition of Startup School, around 14,000 startups participated from 600+ towns across India.

“India began its startup journey with the vision laid down by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in January 2016 with the launch of the Startup India initiative and it gives me immense pleasure to launch the Google Startup School 2023 supported by Startup India and DPIIT,” Manmeet K Nanda, Joint Secretary of DPIIT, Ministry of Commerce and Industry said.