Invest India to set up trade and investment desks in every state: Piyush Goyal

Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal announced on Friday that officials from the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) will be shifted to Invest India.

This move aims to establish trade and investment desks in every state across the country. These desks will play a crucial role in promoting investments and exports, and they will operate in an online environment, eliminating the need for physical visits to offices.

During an interaction with industry leaders in Panaji, in the presence of Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, Goyal emphasized that Invest India, which has been assisting foreign investors, will extend its support to domestic investors.

Goyal stated, "They (Invest India) will encourage more investment and foster partnerships between industries. They will also facilitate matchmaking."

Goyal further revealed plans to invite 20-30 leading pharmaceutical companies to establish four to five hubs for the sector in various states, including Goa. Efforts will be made to expand the pharmaceutical industry in states such as Goa, Gujarat, Hyderabad (Telangana), Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand.

The minister urged industry leaders to provide written suggestions, enabling their ideas to be implemented effectively. He also expressed his intention to meet with stakeholders in the entertainment sector to understand the requirements for attracting them to Goa.

Goyal highlighted the tremendous potential for non-polluting industries in Goa, emphasizing its picturesque beaches and warm hospitality, making it an ideal tourism destination that generates significant income and employment opportunities. He underscored the need for Goa to develop a policy to promote the homestay sector, citing the availability of Mudra loans under the Central government's scheme as a unique way to support tourism. Goyal added that Goa can attract high-value tourists through better marketing efforts.

Goyal announced plans to form a working group comprising representatives from Goa and the Union Ministry of Tourism to boost tourism in the state.

Drawing inspiration from the Maldives, Goyal pointed out that the Indian Ocean nation successfully attracts tourists through social media influencers and entices film stars with fully paid vacations to promote the destination.