Gurugram-based fitness startup Spectacom Global has raised Rs 11 crore in its pre-Series A funding round. The investment comes from Rainmatter Health, an initiative by the founders of ﻿Zerodha﻿.

With the newly secured funds, Spectacom Global plans to launch additional participative intellectual properties (IPs) and invest in content development, marketing, and hiring. Spectacom aims to grow across four key verticals—events, healthtech, ticketing, and media.

The startup was founded in 2020 by Zeba Zaidi and Adnan Adeeb.

"I believe we will see a lot of growth as well as consolidation in the health and wellness space in the next few quarters. A lot of big players who have entered the market and raised funds at high valuations are now pivoting to a business model that aims for break even, if not profit. Our motto on the other hand has always been to build stable businesses with a strong bottom line," Adnan Adeeb said in a statement.

The primary focus of Spectacom Global lies in the realm of personal health and wellbeing. The company owns BunkerFit, India's vernacular holistic health and wellness app, which offers comprehensive modules on training, yoga, mindfulness, and nutrition. Available in multiple languages, including English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

In addition to BunkerFit, Spectacom Global also owns getmybib.com a sports-focused ticketing platform set to launch soon. Furthermore, the company holds a majority stake in Devils Circuit, which according to the company, is India's largest obstacle race, and has garnered substantial popularity in recent years.