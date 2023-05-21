Artificial intelligence (AI) is transforming several industries today. Recently, Google Cloud rolled out its new AI-based tool for assisting in drug design and precision medicine.

Amid the rise of several AI healthcare technologies, the World Health Organisation (WHO) released a warning about their accuracy. In a recent statement, WHO raised concerns that data fed to large language model (LLMs like ChatGPT) tools may be biased leading to generating misleading information.

Several startups in India have been experimenting with AI for quite some time. Here are five innovative AI healthcare startups.

1. Tricog

Tricog is a healthcare analytics company founded in 2014. This Bengaluru-based firm provides virtual cardiology services. This startup raised $10.5 million from investors in 2020.

Its product portfolio includes InstaECG, a cloud-connected device that analyses and interprets ECG reports within a span of 10 minutes and InstaEcho, an AI-powered device that helps doctors to get an accurate and fast echocardiogram for diagnosis of issues like heart failure.

2. Niramai

﻿Niramai﻿ is a deep-tech healthcare startup founded by Geetha Manjunath and Nidhi Mathur in 2016. This company launched a patented portable device called Thermalytix which employs AI to accurately detect early-stage breast cancer.

Thermalytix is a radiation-free, non-contact, safe technology that measures the temperature for the diagnosis of breast cancer. With their effective and low-cost hardware-software solution, screening for breast cancer is made easy.

3. PharmEasy

﻿Pharmeasy﻿ is a Mumbai-based health-tech startup founded by Dharmil Sheth, Dhaval Shah and Mikhil Innani in 2015. This company offers a smartphone application that helps users connect to pharmacies delivering healthcare products.

PharmEasy uses AI to get real-time data and communicate with users efficiently. Also, to improve its user experience, this company utilises Machine Learning tools such as Tensorflow, Spark, HBase, Hadoop, Hive, and Kafka.

4.Qure.ai

﻿qure.ai﻿was founded by Prashant Warier and Pooja Rao in 2016. This healthcare-tech Mumbai-based startup uses AI to interpret radiology scans in a few seconds. In simple terms, Qure.ai makes deep-learning algorithms that can interpret these radiology images.

The startup aims to provide affordable and accessible healthcare solutions that can assist professionals detect diseases.

5.HealthifyMe

Established in 2012, HealthifyMe is another Bengaluru-based health and wellness application. It was founded by Tushar Vashisht, Sachin Shenoy and Mathew Cherian.

With the help of AI, the app monitors calorie intake and gives dietary recommendations, tips and nutritious recipes. Moreover, HealthifyMe has an AI assistant called Ria which solves user queries about fitness and health in 10 languages.