Startup news and updates: daily roundup (June 22, 2023)

Sustainable fast fashion brand French Crown raises Rs 8.6 Cr from Velocity

Surat-based fast-fashion brand ﻿French Crown﻿ has raised Rs 8.6 crore over multiple tranches from revenue-based financier Velocity.in.

With a presence in over 90 countries, French Crown claims to launch over 200 new designs every week.

Founded by Ilesh Ghevariya and Dhavdip Ghevariya, French Crown attempts to reduce the dead stock by introducing a wide variety of designs with a focus on comfort fit for consumers.

"With Velocity's strategic partnership, we have achieved a significant milestone by becoming a Rs 100 crore bootstrapped brand," the co-founders said.

"This partnership has enabled us to invest in strategic marketing initiatives, resulting in increased brand visibility across the globe. Our ability to launch over 200 designs every week allows us to stay ahead of the competition and maintain a loyal customer base.”

Image credit: French Crown

Tummoc raises $1M in pre-Series A round led by Inflection Point Ventures

﻿Tummoc﻿, a multi-modal connectivity platform, has raised $1 million in a pre-Series A round led by Inflection Point Ventures. The funds raised will cover various aspects such as the recruitment and training of personnel, the development of technology and software, the expansion of the system, marketing initiatives, and administrative requirements.

Founded in 2020 by Hiranmay Mallick, Monalisha Thakur, and Narayan Mishra, Tummoc is a transit technology platform that offers multi-modal connectivity solutions to State Transport Authorities (STAs). It enables users to have a seamless journey experience through a single transaction, incorporating features like intracity journey planning, online bus and metro ticket bookings, and first-to-last mile connectivity—everything in one single app.

Tummoc was the winner at Elevate 2018 organised by the Karnataka government. It was also winners at STAMP 2018 in Hyderabad by WRI India and Toyota Mobility Foundation, and again at STAMP 2022 in Delhi.

Other news

Teachmint, Google Cloud partner for intelligent integrated school platform

﻿Teachmint﻿, an integrated school platform, has collaborated with Google Cloud to use its flexible, scalable cloud platform to develop, deploy and run the Teachmint Integrated School Platform. The collaboration aims to leverage cutting-edge technologies to provide a transformative educational experience for teachers, students, and educational institutions.

This collaboration aims to bring together the expertise and resources of Google Cloud and Teachmint to develop an innovative platform that will change how schools operate. By leveraging Google Cloud's infrastructure, Teachmint will leverage advanced technologies, including artificial intelligence, machine learning and data analytics, as it continues to scale its ISP.

AgriBazaar launches pilot project in crop advisory with 3,000 farmers

﻿AgriBazaar﻿, an online agri-commodity trading platform, has launched its pilot project in the crop advisory segment. This innovative initiative will initially benefit 3,000 farmers across select districts of Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Uttar Pradesh.

Through the 'Agribhumi' feature within the Agribazaar app, farmers can access a crop calendar, which provides valuable insights such as crop-specific schedules, weather updates, soil health management, pest and disease control measures, and crop management practices.

The mobile app is available in English and local languages. The agribhumi app feature also tracks and notifies farmers of any changes in their scheduled activities, enabling them to stay informed and adapt accordingly.

Deshpande Startups appoints industry veteran Dr Karthik Sankaran as CEO

Deshpande Startups, a business incubator, has appointed Dr Karthik Sankaran as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). With a background in the semiconductor and software industry, Dr Sankaran brings extensive leadership experience and a track record of driving innovation.

In his new role, he will be leading all four programmes of Deshpande Startups and spearhead collaboration efforts between the programmes and industries, alongside taking care of the day-to-day responsibilities as the CEO.

He has joined Deshpande Startups at a time when the company is rapidly expanding its impact across the Indian startup ecosystem through its startup incubator at Hubbali in Karnataka. It is also undertaking a multitude of programmes aimed at various aspects of entrepreneurship, startup growth, knowledge-sharing, and ESG initiatives.

(This article will be updated with the latest news throughout the day.)​​