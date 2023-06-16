Valentina Tereshkova: Paving the way for women in space

A bird cannot fly with one wing only. Human space flight cannot develop any further without the active participation of women.

– Valentina Tereshkova

A recent study by the European Space Agency in Germany reveals that women astronauts are more efficient in space exploration, with lower water requirements, total energy expenditure, and oxygen consumption, compared to their male counterparts.

The study also moots the idea of an all-women crew for future space missions. This is great news considering that only a handful of women have been part of space explorations till date.

As of May 2023, out of 634 space travellers, only 73 have been women. However, women are likely to be the future of space travel. A case in point is NASA's Artemis mission, which aims to land the first woman on the moon by 2024.

As more and more women gear up for space expeditions, they can draw inspiration from Valentina Tereshkova–the first woman to fly into space.

Valentina Tereshkova: The first woman to enter space

Image credit: Pixabay

On June 16, 1963, Tereshkova, a Soviet cosmonaut, boarded a spacecraft named Vostok 6. After a successful space mission comprising 48 orbits in 71 hours, she returned to Earth. At 26 years of age, Tereshkova became the first and youngest woman to go into space on a solo trip.

Tereshkova was selected for this dual space mission along with Valeriy Bykovsky, who piloted Vostok 5 launched on June 14, 1963. Both the cosmonauts communicated with each other during the space flight.

The main aim of this space flight was to evaluate the effects of a zero-gravity environment on the female body. During the mission, Tereshkova manually handled the spacecraft, took photographs, and maintained a log. Pictures captured by Valentina were later used to determine the aerosol layers in the atmosphere.

During the landing, the spacecraft’s navigation software error caused the ship to move away from Earth. However, Tereshkova handled the situation calmly. The technical issue was solved as a new landing algorithm was developed and Tereshkova was able to land on Earth safely.

Here’s what you should know about Valentina Tereshkova