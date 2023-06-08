World Oceans Day: Startups that help protect oceans and ethically harness their potential

Oceans regulate climate and generate a large part of the oxygen we breathe. They also feed us and provide livelihoods. Unfortunately, we seem to have a callous attitude towards these life-giving oceans.

All five of the earth's major oceans are drowning in plastic. This takes a toll on marine animals, which die from eating or getting caught in this plastic. It is extremely important to care about oceans and protect them for our survival and for the sake of posterity.

Thankfully, the tides are changing for the better. On World Ocean Day, let us look at startups and enterprises in the country that help protect life in the oceans and ethically harness the wealth of these waterbodies without harming them.

Sea-Ta

Sea-Ta is a startup based in Visakhapatnam launched in 2019. It is a part of the marine litter upcycling project of Green Waves Environmental Solutions.

In the pursuit of saving marine life, this project turns ocean litter into fascinating wearables such as handbags, baskets, bracelets, decorative string lights, and more. It not helps reduce hazardous wastes in the oceans but also provides a source of livelihood for the fishing community.

Sea6 Energy

Sea6 Energy was founded in 2010 by Shrikumar Suryanarayan, Sailaja Nori, Nelson Vadasseri, and Sowmya Balendiran. The Bengaluru-based company makes commercial products from seaweed.

The startup's aim is to harness the oceans to create environmentally sustainable products and solutions that improve agriculture and food production, create biodegradable replacements for plastics, and replace fossil fuels as a source of energy. Sea6 Engery makes products such as agricultural products, feed inputs for shrimp and fish, immunity boosters for agricultural crops, and biodegradable alternatives.

Last year, the startup raised $18.5 million from European investors.

Saathi

Saathi is a Ahmedabad-based enterprise founded in 2015 by Kristin Kagetsu, Amrita Saigal, Tarun Bothra, and Grace Kane. It addresses the problem of plastic components in hygiene products, which often end up in oceans or landfills.

Saathi uses banana fibres to make biodegradable hygiene and sanitary products. It says all its products are free from any kind of chemical or plastic.

Beco

This Mumbai-based D2C startup, founded by Akshay Varma, Aditya Ruia, and Anuj Ruia, aims to reduce the use of plastic in everyday living.

Beco manufactures sustainable and eco-friendly products such as reusable towels, tissue paper, garbage bags, and soaps. In the last three years, ﻿Beco﻿ says it has saved over 500 tonnes of plastic waste by adopting a sustainable production and packaging model.

Aquaconnect

Founded in 2017 by Rajamanohar Somasundaram, this Chennai-based startup delivers AI-based aquaculture solutions to fish and shrimp farmers. It helps farmers obtain sea produce such as shrimps and fish without harming the oceanic bodies. Aquaconnect leverages deep tech to monitor water quality and the health of marine species.