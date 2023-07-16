Menu
Technology

AI Appreciation Day: Top AI-powered tools

On Artificial Intelligence Appreciation Day, let’s look at some of the best AI technologies that have revolutionised how we work.

Aasma Khan
AI Appreciation Day: Top AI-powered tools

Sunday July 16, 2023,

2 min Read

AI Appreciation Day is celebrated every year on July 16. Today, artificial intelligence is adopted in almost every industry, including healthcare, research, business analytics, and space technology. 

Although artificial intelligence has gotten massive popularity in the past few years, it has existed for decades. 

From viral ChatGPT to medical bots, AI has developed several tools that can automate tasks. 

History of AI Appreciation Day 

A.I. Heart LLC formally established AI Appreciation Day in 2021. It is a day that celebrates the history of AI and the big achievements made in this field. It also focuses on ethical practices that need to be followed for its use in human life. 

Top AI tools of all time 

Let’s look at a few notable advancements in AI that took the world by storm!

ChatGPT 

The viral chatbot also popularly known as ChatGPT gained a million users in just a mere five days, according to OpenAI. Coming to its technical part, OpenAI’s GPT-3 large language model is a conversational tool. 

It has the ability to respond to prompts and curate various formats of content like blogs, social media captions, poems, and even codes. However, GPT-3 was a free version that mainly was used for research and feedback to improve the model. 

AI in space: NASA to send ChatGPT-like bot to assist astronauts

Dall-E 2

Dall-E 2 is another AI project launched by OpenAI. This is also a generative AI technology that helps users to create computer graphics from text prompts in a flash. It has the capability to efficiently produce high-quality images in a short amount of time which reduces manual efforts and costs. 

TensorFlow 

If you know programming languages, then you must be aware of TensorFlow. It is a free and open-source machine-learning platform built by the Google Brain team. Developers use TensorFlow to build ML-powered applications. This is mainly used by data scientists, predictive modellers or statisticians for data automation, performance monitoring, etc.  

H2O.ai

The H2O AI Cloud (HAIC) is an end-to-end AI platform designed to assist in making, deploying, sharing and monitoring data models. In simple terms, they help to make ML applications accessible to help businesses gain insights without being an expert in using machine learning models. 

Podcastle 

This is an audio editing and recording platform that integrates AI tools. It helps you create clear and high-quality recordings easily. Podcastle also allows you to make audio transcripts quickly. 

