Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsTechSparks '23
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '23
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

SPACE-TECH

AI in space: NASA to send ChatGPT-like bot to assist astronauts

NASA is now planning to leverage AI technology to enable astronauts to talk to their spacecraft and improve space exploration.

Aasma Khan25 Stories
AI in space: NASA to send ChatGPT-like bot to assist astronauts

Saturday July 01, 2023,

2 min Read

Artificial intelligence is getting adopted in various industries, and now it is going to be entering space explorations as well.

Space agency NASA has revealed that its engineers are working to create an artificial intelligence (AI) assistant, according to a report by The Guardian. The ChatGPT-like Chatbot will enable astronauts to conduct experiments, perform activities, and do much more with the help of a natural language interface.

Dr Larissa Suzuki, a visiting researcher at NASA, said, the main goal is to establish a conversational interaction between humans and space vehicles. She was speaking at a meeting organised by the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE), which was focused on next-generation space communications.

During her speech, Dr Suzuki explained that leveraging AI technology can help address software-related issues and independently fix data transmission glitches and other inefficiencies.

"An interplanetary communications network with in-built AI will detect, and possibly fix glitches and inefficiencies as they occur," she added.

This means that this intelligent system will not only allow astronauts to convey instructions and queries, but also share interesting discoveries in the solar system.

Also Read
ChatGPT on Mars: How artificial intelligence-powered chatbot can assist scientists to decode the Red Planet

Moreover, this AI-powered interface will empower astronauts to execute manoeuvres or get advice on experiments without dealing with complex manuals. NASA is aiming to streamline these processes to enhance the efficiency of space missions and get advanced knowledge of space.

NASA is now focusing on the "Lunar Gateway". It is a space station that will orbit the moon and give support to the Armetis mission. This is said to be launched in November 2024 to equip mission controllers to communicate with AI that will be exploring outer space.

Share on
close

MOST VIEWED STORIES

1

2

3

4

5