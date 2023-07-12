CapFort Ventures launches Rs 200 Cr India-focused tech fund

Micro-VC fund CapFort Ventures has launched a Rs 200 crore India-focused technology fund with plans to invest in more than 40 startups across key technology domains covering deep tech, cleantech, B2B tech, logistics, healthtech, and other impact-oriented sectors over the next two years.

The fund will invest in companies with valuations within Rs 100 crore, with a focus on the pre-Series A stage. The first close of the fund is expected by the end of the year.

The VC firm aims to identify and invest in promising technology startups that have the potential to build technologies that solve Indian problems.

According to Abhimanyu Bisht, General Partner, CapFort Ventures, the introduction of the fund is a strategic milestone for the firm. "At CapFort, our objective is to provide not only financial support but also invaluable guidance and mentorship to help entrepreneurs turn their vision into reality,"

The deal size of the pre-Series A focused fund will range from Rs 2 crore to Rs 6 crore, with an average investment of Rs 3 crore to Rs 3.5 crore.

With participation from institutional investors, family offices and ultra HNIs, the CapFort team aims to raise the majority of the capital from domestic investors. Interest from investors based in Tier II cities has been an interesting observation.

The fund is led by Abhimanyu Bisht, former CEO of ﻿Venture Catalysts﻿, where he led the firm's angel fund investment evaluation team. He is joined by Hiraco Ventures Founder Kavit Sutariya, who has made over 72 investments across sectors and stages of startups, according to Tracxn.

Bisht and Sutariya, who will serve as General Partners of CapFort Ventures, have cumulatively invested in more than 200 startups to date. Out of these, more than 90% of the companies were tech-based.

Some of their key investments include ﻿Zingbus﻿, AdOnMo, Basic Home Loan, ﻿Sheru﻿, Hesa, ANS Commerce, Ethereal Machines, InShorts, Vidooly, Wellness Forever, Reshamandi, Chqbook, Melorra, Karkinos, Ketto, Inc42, ﻿FarEye﻿, Pidge, Posist, and TrueMeds.

"As the third-largest startup economy, India has demonstrated the potential to be a superpower in innovation and profitability. By investing in high-potential technology startups, we aim to help disruptive entrepreneurs push the envelope of technological innovation, which drives India's next decade of growth," said Kavit Sutariya, General Partner, CapFort Ventures.