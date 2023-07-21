Startup news and updates: daily roundup (JULY 21, 2023)

Garuda Aerospace and Goa Government join hands for agricultural Drone Yatra.

Aiming to create awareness and promote the adoption of drone technology in agriculture, drone manufacturer Garuda Aerospace has joined hands with the Directorate of Agriculture, Government of Goa, to conduct a "Drone Yatra" initiative.

The Yatra is an on-ground campaign tailored to equip farmers with knowledge about the latest advancements in precision agriculture. This initiative is slated to cover 100 villages in Goa within a span of one month.

Garuda says that through the use of Nano urea spraying via their state-of-the-art Kisan Drones, farmers can maximize efficiency and productivity, optimizing the use of resources while minimizing environmental impact.

Shopsy launches SuperCoin rewards for customer loyalty

Hyper-value ecommerce platform, Shopsy, has launched the SuperCoin rewards programme, and has extended it to Shopsy, Flipkart, Myntra, and Cleartrip. With the aim of fostering customer loyalty, the program allows users to earn 1 SuperCoin for every Rs. 100 spent on purchases. Each SuperCoin holds a value of Re.1 and can be redeemed on future orders.

"The rewards program has witnessed tremendous customer engagement across the Flipkart ecosystem. In addition to giving consumers access to redeem and enjoy the benefits of the rewards program, it also helps us build strong loyalty amongst consumers.” Kapil Thirani, Head of Shopsy, Flipkart, said.

To access and use SuperCoins, customers need to sign in with their registered Flipkart number and link their accounts on the supported platforms. The redemption process on Shopsy involves selecting desired products, adding them to the cart, toggling the eligible SuperCoins during checkout, proceeding with payment, and earning more SuperCoins after placing the order.

Meta collaborates with Karishma Kapoor to promote social media safety.

Meta has partnered with Bollywood Actress Karisma Kapoor to promote youth wellbeing on its platforms.

The collaboration aims to encourage parents and children to use safety tools to make time spent on Meta's platforms meaningful and safe.

The digital campaign involves popular creators to raise awareness about social media safety among millennials and Gen Z. Meta has introduced features like Quiet Mode and Parental Supervision to enhance youth wellbeing.

Quiet Mode helps the users focus and set boundaries with friends and followers on the app, giving teen users more control over the time spent on the app and what they see. Meanwhile, parents can now also view the accounts their child follows and the accounts that follow their children.

The "Family Centre" provides resources for parents and teenagers to navigate the platforms safely. Meta has launched more than 30 safety tools in the last three years.

(The copy will be updated with the latest news throughout the day)