Empowering women entrepreneurs: She’s Next - Visa's Worldwide Grant Program arrives in India

In recent years, there has been a noticeable increase in the number of women who have embarked on entrepreneurial journeys and achieved remarkable success.

Media reports suggest that women entrepreneurs now own more than 20% of MSMEs in India, which account for approximately 23.3% of the total labor force. It is fascinating to note that women play a significant role in empowering 50% of India's startup ecosystem.

Visa, a global leader in digital payments technology, is continuing its commitment to support SMBs and provide further opportunities for women to advance their businesses. Visa’s She’s Next Grant Program is back to support women-led businesses in India with tools, resources, and funding to help them make their next move in business.

About She’s Next Grant Program

She’s Next is a global initiative to spotlight women in their efforts to fund, run, and grow their small businesses. Since, 2020 Visa has invested over $2.8 million in more than 260 grants and coaching programs for women SMB owners globally through the She’s Next Grant Program.

Statistics suggest that 73% of women find it difficult to obtain funding for their own businesses. Moreover, only 2% of them receive VC funding. The She’s Next program seeks to change the narrative and bring more women entrepreneurs into the spotlight.

Applications to the program are open from July 14, 2023, to August 27, 2023. Click here to submit your application.

What is in it for you?

Whether you are looking for access to easy funding or want to increase your brand presence in key markets, the She’s Next Grant Program from Visa is customised to fit your unique needs.

With the She’s Next program, three women entrepreneurs from India stand a chance to win a grant of $10,000 each. In addition, you can get automatic entry to Razorpay’s RIZE program.

You can apply for the grants program as per the below eligibility criteria:

Applicant should be a legal resident of India.

Applicant should be an Indian citizen

Applicant should be of legal age (18 or older).

Applicant should be a woman entrepreneur

Applicant’s business should be digital-first (business presence on one or more digital platforms - Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, etc.)

Applicant’s business should have an annual turnover of Rs 10,00,000 or more

Applicant’s business should be at least a year old

Judges will evaluate and award points based on the following:

Compelling story of entrepreneurship

Strength of business metrics

Digital presence (Should be present on one or more digital platforms - Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, etc.)

Problem the business Is solving

Quality of written materials and/or visual media

Meet the winners of Visa’ previous grants program:

Visa’s global grant program has recognised and honoured these three women entrepreneurs to support their growth and continued impact on their local communities. The grant money and the support provided by the Visa team has helped these women take their business to the next level.

You could be the next entrepreneur to get $10,000, All you have to do is