Founders will also be measured on governance quotient: boAt Co-founder Aman Gupta

Startup founders will also be measured on governance quotient in addition to intelligence quotient and emotional quotient, boAt Co-founder and CMO Aman Gupta said.

"Apart from other things, Founders need IQ, EQ and GQ. Governance quotient now will become more important than ever and it's good for the ecosystem that corporate governance is taken seriously from Day Zero," the startup founder and angel investor tweeted.

Angel investor and founder of femtech startup Sirona, Deep Bajaj feels that startups must have good structures and practices in place, because things change at a much faster rate when they get funded.

"Unlike regular young businesses, funded startups have the external accountability as well as the resources to focus on great practices. It is extremely important to lay the right foundation at the start or else it is a dangerous spiral to recover from", he added.

As part of the Startup20 summit during India's G20 presidency, a 63-point self-regulatory framework for startups from early stage to IPO was recommended as part of think tank recommendations released in June this year.