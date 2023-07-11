A New Patent by Google : Advanced Airplane Mode

Google is reinventing the way we use our smartphones while flying. A new patent application filed with the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) suggests that the tech giant is developing an improved version of the traditional Airplane Mode, called 'Connected Flight Mode.'

The traditional Airplane Mode turns off all connectivity, including Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. To access these features, users must manually turn them back on after activating Airplane Mode. Google's new mode seeks to automate this process and bring some much-needed improvements.

This upgraded mode uses sensors on your device to determine when you're on an airplane. It tracks changes in speed and acceleration, checks for a drop in pressure, listens for certain sounds like engine noise, and even considers contextual factors such as travel booking activity and check-in status. Once the device figures out you're flying, the Connected Flight Mode turns on automatically.

But the real game-changer lies in how this mode handles Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. Instead of shutting these off, the Connected Flight Mode leaves them on. That means your device stays connected to the airplane's Wi-Fi and Bluetooth networks automatically, without any extra steps from you.

But Google's ambitions go beyond just maintaining connectivity. The patent reveals plans to treat inflight Wi-Fi networks the same as ground Wi-Fi networks. This means you could carry out high-bandwidth tasks, like backing up photos, in-flight, regardless of the plane's internet capacity. The Connected Flight Mode will smartly manage the limited inflight internet resources to allow for these operations.

In short, Google's Connected Flight Mode brings a new level of automation and capability to in-flight mobile use. It provides a more seamless and user-friendly experience while also intelligently managing limited inflight internet resources. This development promises a future where staying connected in the air is as easy and efficient as on the ground. Google's innovative step could well be a game-changer in enhancing the in-flight digital experience.