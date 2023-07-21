The Sacred and Unclimbed: Mt. Kailash View Point to Open

Even as thousands conquer the world's highest peaks, the untouched, lofty apex of Mt. Kailash stands in stark contrast, preserving its sanctity. Residing in the Kailash Range, this mountain, rising 6,638 meters high, is a spiritual refuge for many, revered across multiple religions.

Its reverence transcends the call of adventure. Hindus venerate it as Lord Shiva's celestial dwelling. To Buddhists, Jains, and Bön followers, it's a spiritual beacon. This profound reverence has led Chinese authorities, in whose jurisdiction Mt. Kailash lies, to ban any attempts at climbing it, ensuring its pristine condition remains undisturbed.

This September, however, presents an unprecedented opportunity. The Indian government has undertaken an initiative that will allow devotees and admirers to marvel at Mt. Kailash without violating its sanctity. A road is currently under construction from KMVN Huts in the Pithoragarh district to the Lipulekh pass on the India-China border. Spearheaded by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), this pathway aims to offer a closer look at the sacred mountain.

Vimal Goswami, the Chief Engineer of BRO's Diamond Project, is optimistic about the project's timely completion, subject to favorable weather conditions. This pathway, approximately six and a half kilometers long, will lead to the newly envisioned 'Kailash View Point'. The creation of this viewpoint has been assigned to the Hirak Project, marking a significant endeavor to bring Mt. Kailash's grandeur closer to the masses.

Expected to be operational from September, the 'Kailash View Point' will offer an enriching spiritual experience to countless devotees who've yearned for a closer connection with this divine peak. It's a careful balance of accessibility and preservation, honoring the mountain's deep cultural and religious significance.

As we prepare for a closer view of Mt. Kailash, it's vital to remember the reverence this untouched summit commands. Its untouched grandeur is a testimony to human respect for the sacred. As we approach, let's remember to carry the mantle of this respect, ensuring its aura continues to inspire peace and spirituality, just as it has for centuries.