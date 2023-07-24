King Khan Takes the Pitch: Shah Rukh Khan, ICC World Cup 2023's Brand Ambassador

India is set to host the prestigious ICC World Cup 2023, and the event has already become even more exhilarating with the announcement of Bollywood superstar, Shah Rukh Khan, as the brand ambassador. With this appointment, King Khan, as he is popularly known, adds another feather to his cap.

In his illustrious career, Shah Rukh Khan has mesmerised millions with his charisma on the big screen, but his love for cricket is equally known. He owns the Kolkata Knight Riders, a prominent team in the Indian Premier League (IPL), and his presence in the cricketing world is not new. His association with the World Cup 2023 is anticipated to bring a perfect blend of cricket and entertainment, elevating the excitement around the tournament to new heights.

ICC confirmed the appointment by sharing an intriguing photograph of the Bollywood icon with the World Cup trophy on their official Twitter handle, accompanied by a caption that read: “It’s nearly here.” This simple yet effective message reflects the mounting anticipation for the tournament among fans worldwide.

Shah Rukh Khan introduced the World Cup 2023 campaign, ‘It takes one day,’ in his distinctive voiceover, highlighting the tournament's motto and adding a dash of his trademark charm. The campaign captures the essence of One Day International (ODI) cricket, reminding fans of the thrill each day of play brings.

The tournament will run from October 5 to November 19, 2023, and is expected to attract attention from every corner of the globe. India is slated to start its campaign against Australia on October 8 and will face its arch-rivals, Pakistan, in the highly anticipated clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 15.

The World Cup 2023 will feature ten teams. Besides India, Afghanistan, Australia, England, Bangladesh, New Zealand, Pakistan, and South Africa have secured their spots, thanks to their impressive performances in the 2020-2023 ICC Cricket World Cup Super League. The remaining two teams will emerge from the ongoing World Cup Qualifiers in Zimbabwe.

The appointment of Shah Rukh Khan as the brand ambassador, coupled with the cricketing giants' fierce competition, promises a World Cup that is sure to keep fans on the edge of their seats. So, mark your calendars and get ready for a riveting ride of cricket, as King Khan and the cricketing kings come together to present a spectacle like never before.