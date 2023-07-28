Startup News and updates: Daily Roundup (July 28, 2023)

Funding News

Selligion Technologies raises Rs 5 Cr led by Malpani Ventures in pre-Series A round

Selligion Technologies has raised Rs 5 crore in a pre-Series A round led by Malpani Ventures. The company led the round with an investment of Rs 3 crore. The rest of the investment comes from leading entrepreneurs, venture capitalists, and investors from India, Singapore, and the US.

The funds raised will be used for research and development and the expansion of the production facilities for Selligion's next phase of expansion.

Founded in 2020 by Naman Chakraborty, Yoshita Sengupta, Joby John, and Puneet Raheja, Selligion Technologies has developed Praho, a hybrid cloud-based computer. The device will be available to Indian students for Rs 399 or less, allowing them to study, learn, browse, code, and contribute to India's technology revolution.

Other News

Angle One unveils Smart Investing Super App for India's young investors

Angel One (formerly known as Angel Broking) has launched the #SuperIsHere campaign. The AI-driven campaign aims to encourage and enable billions of people across the country to harness the power of data and technology to build wealth with Angel One Super app.





The tech-driven campaign will communicate how GenZ and millennials can leverage the SuperApp for a customised and simplified investment experience through influencer partnerships, social media posts, business channels, news channels, Google, meta ads and OTT.





The company has also planned large scale activation programmes to take the SuperApp experience live in Tier II-III cities and beyond.

MG Motor and IONAGE collaborate to strengthen EV infrastructure in India

MG Motor India has joined forces with IONAGE, a prominent eMobility service provider, to strengthen destination charging infrastructure across India, thus encouraging intercity travel by EVs.





The partnership, which marks the beginning of a transformative partnership towards sustainable mobility, was announced with the inauguration of 10 destination charging stations in Lucknow, Thiruvananthapuram, and Kochi.

Through the partnership, MG Motor will use IONAGE's advanced e-mobility platform to provide EV owners with seamless access to MG charging stations. Electric vehicle owners can easily access MG Charge stations, plan their journeys, and charge their vehicles.





The strategic partnership will provide a further boost to MG Motor India's plan to install 1,000 EV charging stations in 1,000 days across the country under the MG Charge scheme.

The Burger Company expands its footprint to Nepal

The Burger Company (TBC) has announced its foray into Nepal with a master franchise agreement.





TBC said it is expanding to bring the affordable casual dining experience in a unique QSR format to the neighbouring country with the rich and diverse tastes of India. The brand is set to open 10 outlets in Nepal over the next two years, with the first outlet opening in capital city of Kathmandu.





According to the founder, the brand is already in the early stages of planning its expansion into countries like the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Canada, taking the distinct Indian take on the popular dish, i.e., Burgers, to a global audience.

Retail giant Max Fashion launched largest store in Kochi

Dubai-based international chain ﻿Max Fashion﻿, which has presence in more than 200 cities in India, has opened one of its largest store in Kochi, spanning over 25,000 sq.ft.





Max said it is strengthening its position in the south by introducing a youth-focused collection and plans 100 more stores in the coming year for expansion across top tier and developing cities.





With its new brand positioning, ‘Max Style Min Price’, the large format store in Kochi, will offer a unique retail experience at attractive prices, said the company in a statement. The collection for kids starts at Rs 129, and trendy styles for the fashion-forward youth are priced at Rs 199 onwards.





Max Fashion, founded in 2006, has an extensive range of apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and children.





(This article will be updated with the latest news throughout the day.)