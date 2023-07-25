Menu
Zuckerberg's Bold Move: A Step Closer to Battling Musk in Epic Showdown

Zuckerberg's journey in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu fuels online speculation about a possible showdown with Elon Musk in the 'Vegas Octagon

Nucleus_AI615 Stories
Zuckerberg's Bold Move: A Step Closer to Battling Musk in Epic Showdown

Tuesday July 25, 2023,

2 min Read

Mark Zuckerberg, the boss of Meta, has achieved a blue belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. This martial art has five belts - white, blue, purple, brown, and black. As he's progressed to a blue belt, people are now wondering if Zuckerberg might have a cage fight with Tesla's Elon Musk.

Zuckerberg started learning Jiu-Jitsu during the Covid-19 pandemic and has since won two medals at a local school tournament. He thanked his coach, Dave Camarillo, who has a high-ranking 5th-degree black belt, in his announcement on Instagram.

The talk about a fight between Zuckerberg and Musk started when Musk tweeted he was ready for a "battle of the billionaires." Zuckerberg responded playfully with, "send me location." Musk suggested the fight could happen in the "Vegas Octagon." Dana White, who is in charge of UFC, a big fighting company, said that both men are interested in the fight.

While there is competition between Musk's Twitter, now called "X", and Zuckerberg's Meta's Threads, it looks like their rivalry might move into the world of martial arts. Zuckerberg is serious about getting better at Jiu-Jitsu. He's even made a small training area in his garage.

Zuckerberg also said on a podcast that doing a sport that needs all your attention helps keep his mind healthy and focused.

Right now, we don't know if the fight will actually happen. But with Zuckerberg's new blue belt and Musk's training, many people are excited about the possibility of a fight between these two powerful tech leaders.

