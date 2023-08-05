5 CEO-approved meeting rules for peak productivity

Ever feel like meetings are just a black hole for time and energy? You're not alone—most of them waste valuable talent and resources.

But what if you could turn every meeting into a powerhouse of productivity?

The world’s top business leaders have cracked the code to making meetings not just bearable, but truly impactful. Today, we will uncover the secret rules they swear by to boost efficiency, engagement, and results.

Here are 5 game-changing CEO meeting strategies to transform your business meetings starting today!

5 Meeting rules followed by top business leaders

1. Steve Jobs- The power of walk-and-talk for creative meetings

Steve Jobs, the visionary co-founder of Apple, was known for holding meetings while walking. He believed that movement stimulates the brain, sparking creativity and more dynamic conversations.

Jobs also recognised that too many voices in one room could stifle innovation. Instead, he championed walk-and-talk meetings as a refreshing alternative—a break from the traditional boardroom setting that encouraged open dialogue and the flow of fresh ideas.

Walk-and-talk meetings break the monotony of sitting in a boardroom, fostering open dialogue and fresh ideas. This makes it perfect for brainstorming sessions.

2. Elon Musk- Only the right people in the room

Elon Musk follows the 80/20 rule, ensuring that only the key contributors attend meetings. If someone is not actively adding value, they are encouraged to leave. This ensures responsible use of everyone's time.

Plus, Musk has been vocal about not liking frequent meetings given that he strives for productivity at work.

So, by keeping discussions limited to the most relevant individuals, meetings remain efficient and impactful, leading to better decision-making.

3. Richard Branson- Stand up for productive meetings

Richard Branson, founder of Virgin Group, prefers stand-up meetings to keep them short and to the point. Standing discourages lengthy discussions and helps participants remain energetic and engaged. This method ensures meetings are concise, action-driven, and highly productive.

4. Jeff Bezos- The silent reading hack for smarter meetings

Jeff Bezos knows that knowledge is power. He kicks off meetings with 20-30 minutes of silent reading, ensuring everyone's on the same page.

Before any conversation starts, Bezos has participants pore over detailed memos, making sure that each team member is well-informed and prepared to contribute effectively.

This strategy cuts out the fluff, sparing everyone from time wasted on redundant explanations, and keeps meetings sharp, focused, and highly productive.

5. Jensen Huang- No one-on-one meetings

Jensen Huang avoids scheduled one-on-one meetings, favouring constant, informal communication throughout the day.

NVIDIA CEO prioritises group interactions, where his leadership team collaborates and shares feedback, creating a culture of transparency and agility.

This approach encourages real-time information flow and continuous feedback. This approach eliminates the need for formal individual meetings and promotes a dynamic, responsive environment.

Transform your meetings today

By incorporating these CEO-approved strategies, you can revolutionise your business meetings into high-value, results-driven sessions. Try these effective meeting practices today and boost your team's productivity, engagement, and success!