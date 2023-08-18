Cricketer Hardik Pandya invests in Kids' Footwear Startup Aretto

Kids' footwear market in India is witnessing a fresh wave of innovation, courtesy of Aretto, a pioneering startup that crafts shoes designed to adapt to the growing feet of children. Founded in 2019 by the dynamic duo, Krutika Lal and Satyajit Mittal, Aretto has raised a promising $550,000 in seed funding, drawing attention from eminent personalities and industry stalwarts.

Leading the brigade of this significant investment is the famed cricketer Hardik Pandya, whose participation underscores the potential that industry leaders see in Aretto's vision. The round was bolstered by participation from several angel investors, including Abhineet Singh of VegNonVeg fame, Shyam Raichura from Aan Group, Raunak Munot, previously associated with Bombay Shaving Company, Vermont Advisors, Vinayak Shrivastav from Videoverse, and Kunal Sumaya from Julius Bear.

Satyajit Mittal, Co-founder & CEO of Aretto, expressed his gratitude and vision in his recent statement, emphasising the role of each investor as a guiding light and mentor. "Their belief in our larger vision and the team's resilience is a driving force. This funding solidifies their trust in our unique kids' technology and strengthens our resolve to usher in a revolution in the footwear industry," remarked Mittal.

Aretto's distinction lies in its technological marvel – a utility patent-backed sole technology which enables their shoes to adjust up to three sizes. This ingenious design, acknowledged by the Indian Patent Office, ensures that as children's feet grow, their shoes adapt, potentially reducing the frequency and cost of footwear replacement for parents.

In a bid to capture a more extensive market share, Aretto has ambitious expansion plans in the pipeline. Pune is set to witness the brand's first-ever retail store, which will be complemented by partnerships with multi-brand outlets across India's bustling metropolitan hubs.

By harnessing cutting-edge technology to address a genuine concern for parents, Aretto is not just selling footwear; it's offering peace of mind. As the company gears up to increase its research and development initiatives and introduce a broader product range, the Indian footwear landscape is poised for a transformation, one step at a time.