B2B edtech leaders to deliberate on innovating to meet the needs of education

The world of education has undergone a profound transformation in recent years, with technology playing a pivotal role in shaping its future. By harnessing the power of technology, B2B EdTech companies are revolutionising the way knowledge is delivered, accessed, and acquired. They are spearheading groundbreaking initiatives that empower educators and learners alike, enabling them to adapt to the challenges of the ever-changing education landscape.

Given this context, AWS Bharat Innovators, powered by AWS, Intel and YourStory has planned a virtual panel discussion to delve on the topic ‘The Business of EdTech: How B2B companies are innovating to meet the needs of education’. The session is scheduled on Aug 18, 2023 at 3pm IST.

The panel discussion will feature an impressive line-up of industry experts including Jatin Sharma, Senior Global Vice President, SHL; Manish Mohta, Managing Director, Learning Spiral and Naveen Goyal, Founder & CEO, Meritto(NoPaperForms). The discussion will be moderated by Sunil PP, South Asia Lead - Education, Space, NPOs, Channels & Alliances, Amazon Web Services (AWS).

The esteemed panellists will share their invaluable insights, experiences, and success stories, shedding light on how they are revolutionising education delivery and empowering organisations with scalable and innovative solutions.

As the world of education undergoes significant transformations, it is crucial to understand the evolving requirements of B2B clients. The panellists will shed light on how they have identified and addressed these evolving needs through innovative solutions. Innovation plays a pivotal role in enhancing the quality and accessibility of educational offerings. The panellists will share how their organisations have harnessed technological advancements to create impactful solutions for the B2B space.

AWS and Intel have been helping public service organisations like educational institutes, edtechs, government institutions, and startups to not only migrate to cloud ecosystems, but to also manage legacy technologies on cloud, along with privacy, security, and data sovereignty across sectors.

The Bharat Innovator Series, a joint initiative by AWS, Intel, and YourStory, aims to create a dialogue between founders, innovators, policymakers, and thought leaders on a common platform to discuss technology opportunities, identify challenges, and find synergies for the future. The series features webinars, podcasts, and events that highlight the work of Indian innovators across various fields.

