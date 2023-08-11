Menu
Bill to levy 28% GST on online gaming bets, casinos introduced in Lok Sabha

The amendment in IGST Act relates to inserting a provision to impose GST liability on online money gaming provided by offshore entities. Such entities would be required to get GST registration in India.

Bill to levy 28% GST on online gaming bets, casinos introduced in Lok Sabha

Friday August 11, 2023,

2 min Read

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday introduced bills to amend the Central and Integrated GST laws to levy 28% tax on the full face value of bets in online gaming, casinos and horse race clubs.

The Central Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2023, and The Integrated Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2023, were introduced by FM Sitharaman in the Lok Sabha amid opposition protests over the suspension of Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury from the House.

Friday is the last day of the monsoon session of Parliament. Once the amendments to CGST and IGST laws are passed, states will have to clear similar amendments in state GST law by the respective assemblies.

The amendments pertain to the insertion of a provision in the Schedule III of the CGST Act, 2017, to provide clarity on the taxation of supplies in casinos, horse racing, and online gaming.

The amendment in IGST Act relates to inserting a provision to impose GST liability on online money gaming provided by offshore entities. Such entities would be required to get GST registration in India.

The amendments will also provide for blocking access to online gaming platforms located overseas in case of failure to comply with registration and tax payment provisions.

The amendments to the Central GST (CGST) and Integrated GST (IGST) laws were approved by the GST Council last week.

The council had approved levying 28% GST on the full face value of entry-level bets in online gaming, casinos and horse racing.

Edited by Kanishk Singh

