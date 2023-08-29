Gear up for growth: D2C Carwaan returns to put India’s rising brands on road to success

After a phenomenal journey connecting over 300 diverse brands across multiple sectors in eight dynamic cities, Yourstory’s D2C Carwaan, powered by Shipyaari, is back to ignite the spirit of India's thriving direct-to-consumer (D2C) landscape.

A high-octane gathering that brings together brands that showcase the essence of India, D2C Carwaan isn't just an event; it's a movement that unites the driving forces behind India's D2C revolution.

Within the broader scope of Yourstory’s Brands of New India (BoNI) community, D2C Carwaan zooms in on the vibrant D2C landscape. This powerhouse initiative aims to catalyse growth, foster collaboration, and steer promising brands toward unparalleled success.

The first pit stop of the event is in the capital, New Delhi, on Sep 2, 2023.

What’s the purpose this year?

In the wake of the ecommerce surge, D2C brands have mushroomed across the nation. Their growth has been extraordinary. With projections set to touch the $100 billion mark by 2025, the D2C landscape is a goldmine of untapped potential.

Acknowledging this, this year’s edition of D2C Carwaan aims to establish a structured environment for founders to collectively enhance their expertise in growing D2C brands. The goal is to welcome brands that encapsulate the essence of India and link them with vital stakeholders such as founders, investors, enablers, mentors, and other key decision-makers.

The D2C Carwaan meetup also aims to give these brands a voice and help them solve the hurdles they face in successfully scaling their brands.

What’s in store?

Expect a riveting lineup of experiences that will leave you inspired:

01. Networking Sessions: Immerse yourself in captivating networking sessions where founders, investors, and mentors converge. Share ideas, forge new partnerships, and shape the future of D2C in India.

02. Product Showcase: Witness a dazzling display of products that have been meticulously crafted with passion and dedication over the years. This is your chance to explore the finest offerings from brands that are made in India.

03. Empowering Workshops: Step into closed-door workshops led by seasoned experts who have navigated the same twists and turns you're facing. Gain insights, knowledge, and practical strategies to propel your D2C brand to new heights.

04.YourStory and Shipyaari Network: Join the extensive YourStory and Shipyaari network, spanning cities, and unlock a world of opportunities for your D2C journey.

Here’s the agenda for the evening :

6:30pm - 7:00pm - Registrations & Product Display Setup

7:00pm - 7:05 pm - Introduction by Harshita Gandhi, Community Lead, YourStory

7:05pm - 7:20 pm - Keynote by Rahul Karwa, Chief Growth Officer, Shipyaari on “Elevating Excellence : The Crucial Role of Customer Experience”

7:20pm - 8:00 pm - Interactive session by Samriddh Dasgupta, CMO, Heads Up For Tails, followed by AMA

8:00 pm - 8:30 pm - Panel discussion on “Path to Profitability”

Speakers: Bharat Sethi, Founder & CEO, Rage Coffee; Vikas Bagaria, Founder & CEO, PeeSafe; Shreedha Singh, Co-founder & CEO, The Ayurveda Co & Khadi Essentials.; and Mohit Sadaani, Co-founder, The Moms Co

Moderated by Samriddh Dasgupta, CMO, Heads Up For Tails

8:30pm - Open to networking followed by dinner & drinks

The collaboration with Shipyaari is of immense significance, as D2C players require the support of SaaS-based logistics partners to scale their growth.

Since its launch in 2013, Shipyaari has been a solid support system for SMEs and MSMEs, ensuring they ship products seamlessly. The company has leveraged technology and expertise to become the trusted choice of more than 25,000+ businesses across India.

With Shipyaari's logistical prowess and YourStory's platform, the sky's the limit for your D2C brand.

Prepare to set your brand's trajectory in motion as D2C Carwaan rolls into Delhi on September 2, 2023. Don't miss out on this electrifying opportunity to connect, learn, and accelerate your D2C journey alongside the trailblazers of India's dynamic business landscape.