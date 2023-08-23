﻿Snap Inc﻿, the parent company of Snapchat, has appointed former ﻿Google﻿executive Pulkit Trivedi as the managing director of India.

Trivedi will lead the social media firm’s India operations, drive revenue, support partners, and nurture the creator ecosystem, said the company. He will report to Snap’s APAC President, Ajit Mohan.

The company has also unveiled a new organisational structure in India. The growth, market development, partnerships, content, and creator ecosystem teams will now directly report to Trivedi.

The localised structure is designed to build unique experiences for the company’s growing user community, noted Snap.

Trivedi has over 23 years of experience at top technology companies, including leadership roles at Meta and Google in India. He spent the last five years as the director of Google Pay - India Business Team.

“Pulkit’s deep expertise in building and scaling businesses and finding ways to drive outsized growth for partners will enable us to continue delighting our surging community of over 200 million Snapchatters in India,” said Mohan.

Commenting on the company's new structure, he said, “Unifying our local teams under this new structure will set the right stage for making accelerated investments in India and enable us to further fuel the growth of our community and partners."

These developments come amid India's growth as a pivotal market for the messaging app.

In May, Snap announced that there are over 200 million monthly active Snapchatters in India. Among them, more than 120 million Indian users engage with content across Stories and Spotlight.

Last year, Snap roped in Mohan from competing social media firm Meta, where he was the country head for Meta Platforms India.