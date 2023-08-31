Google has launched Generative AI capabilities on its search platform in India as an opt-in experiment, focused on bilingual users of the service.

The Search Generative Experience is available in both English and Hindi, with a primary aim to enhance the search experience.

"We’re envisioning a supercharged Search that does the heavy lifting for you so you’ll be able to understand a topic faster, uncover new viewpoints and insights, and get things done more easily," said Puneesh Kumar, General Manager - Google Search, India, in a statement.

"The Search Generative Experience is the first step we’re taking in this journey, and part of our vision to make Search radically more helpful. We’re excited to bring this to India, and look forward to receiving feedback and iterating on the experience alongside our users over the next few months," he added.

With the new AI-enabled search feature, users will see key information in response to queries, with an option to dig deeper into the topic. Below the overview, users will see the next steps or can opt to type in a specific follow-up question. Context will be carried on from question to question to enable a more intuitive learning journey.

Google has also tailored specific features for Indian users, such as the ability to switch between English and Hindi, utilise text-to-speech for listening to the response, and ask follow-up questions using voice commands which will be rolled out soon, said the statement.

Despite these enhancements, Google says that it will ensure the continuity of search ads that will continue to appear in the ad slots, prefaced with a Sponsored label.

Globally, Google is experimenting with adding multimedia links to its Search Generative Experience, surfacing more images and videos in response to queries, according to reports. In India, language will be key for Google to continue to maintain its lead in search over incumbents like Microsoft, which pose tough competition.