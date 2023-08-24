Gupshup launches domain-specific ACE LLM for automated customer interactions

Conversational engagement platform Gupshup has introduced a line-up of domain-specific large language models (LLMs) tailored for specific functions like marketing, commerce, support, HR, and IT, and industries such as banking, retail, and utilities.

These models—collectively known as ACE LLM—have the capability to automate conversations throughout the customer lifecycle, including tasks like product discovery, lead generation, commerce, troubleshooting, and customer support. These models are available in sizes ranging from 7 to 70 billion parameters.

ACE LLM is proficient in generating text in over 100 languages, including Spanish, Portuguese, French, German, Bahasa, Arabic, Mandarin, Hindi, and English, among others. It is also equipped with safeguards that prevent irrelevant or out-of-context responses.

Furthermore, this LLM offers enterprise-level controls for accuracy, source data boundaries, tone, auditing, a teach mode for non-generative responses, automated testing, and analytics. It can be accessed through the Gupshup public cloud and provides deployment options, including support for geo-specific data residency or enterprise private cloud (VPC) with high scalability, the company said in a statement.

In related news, Sam Altman's OpenAI has introduced enhanced support for users to fine-tune its GPT-3.5 Turbo LLM. This advancement enables enterprises to incorporate their proprietary data for model training and deploy it at scale.

Such customisation empowers GPT-3.5 Turbo, previously trained on public data until September 2021, to perform better in managing business-specific scenarios, resulting in distinct and personalised experiences for every implementing user or organisation.

Gupshup, founded by Beerudh Seth in 2004, operates as a conversational messaging platform assisting businesses in emerging markets in crafting conversational experiences. Its services encompass messaging APIs, bot platforms, conversational AI, integrations, and enterprise security.

The company serves a range of industries, including e-logistics, retail, automotive, consumer electronics, and fintech. It operates primarily in India and the United States and is owned and operated by Webaroo Inc.

Fidelity Investments, a US-based asset management company that holds 44,950 shares in Gupshup Inc., has reduced its fair valuation of the conversational messaging app Gupshup to about $700 million. This markdown by Fidelity marks the third valuation reduction of the company in the past five months, according to media reports.