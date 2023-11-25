With Aatmanirbhar Bharat being the current objective of the Indian Government, India is undergoing a massive digital transformation.

From shopping online and planning holidays to ordering food, groceries, or medicines, the digital realm has significantly enhanced our lives. The driving force behind this rapidly growing digital space is UPI (Unified Payment Interface) which has revolutionised the way we make financial transactions.

However, as our online presence is expanding, so does our susceptibility to cyber threats. More than 84,000 and 95,000 instances of UPI fraud were reported in India in 2021–2022 and 2022–2023, respectively, as per the reports of the Union Finance Ministry.

Even after losing their hard-earned money, the majority of victims choose not to report these scams, inadvertently empowering these scammers to carry on with their illegal practices. Thankfully, this issue caught the attention of our government and the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal was launched to combat cyber fraud.

Wondering how can you optimise this initiative? Rest assured; we’ve compiled everything you need to know about filing a complaint on this platform. Read along.

National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal

The National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal stands as a revolutionary initiative by the Government of India to facilitate the online filing of complaints by cybercrime victims.

Covering a broad spectrum of cyber offences, like financial fraud, social media-related crimes, online abuse, online harassment, email-based scams, and more, the portal operates ceaselessly. The portal also allows the complainant to report incidents anonymously.

The portal offers its services through a dedicated helpline number of 1930.

How to report a cybercrime online?

To successfully lodge a complaint about an online scam on the cybercrime portal, you can proceed with the following steps:

Access the official cybercrime portal

Visit the dedicated website established by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, for reporting cybercrimes. You can also open the page by clicking here.

Make an account

To file a complaint, you must create an account on the portal if you don't already have one. Your email address and a strong password may be required for this.

Submit your complaint

After successfully creating an account, open your account and proceed to submit a complaint by selecting the 'File a complaint' option on the homepage. Provide all the pertinent information concerning the online fraud, including:

An elaborate account of the scam occurrence.

Specify the date and time of the incident, if available.

Any other relevant information or transaction linked to the scam, like the platform where it happened.

Include screenshots or any available evidence to substantiate your complaint.

Choose the right category

The portal covers a wide range of scams. Choose the category and sub-category that perfectly fits the kind of fraud you have faced.

Submit your complaint

Before submission, recheck your entered information meticulously. Once you're confident in its accuracy, proceed to submit the complaint.

Receive acknowledgement and reference number

Following the successful submission of your complaint, you will receive an acknowledgement along with a unique complaint ID. Keep this reference number safe, as it will prove beneficial for any subsequent communication or inquiries regarding your complaint.

Follow-up

Upon complaining, law enforcement agencies will assess the information you've provided. Thereafter, subsequent steps will be taken depending on the gravity of the scam and the resources at hand.

It’s time you raise your voice against these digital evils

As a responsible citizen, it is your primary duty to report the scams to the online portal. Remember, your timely action can help prevent further victims and contribute to a safer online environment for everyone. The process, however, may not always guarantee immediate resolution as many online scams are quite complex.

Please note that the steps mentioned above may vary with time. Hence, it’s advisable to always refer to the official website for the most up-to-date and accurate information on how to report cyber crimes in India.